States sue Trump administration, firm over printed firearm

Eight states have filed suit against the administration of US President Donald Trump over its decision to allow a Texas company to publish downloadable blueprints for a 3D-printed rifle, contending that the hard-to-trace plastic weapons are a boon to terrorists and criminals and threaten public safety.

The suit, filed in Seattle on Monday, asked a judge to block the federal government’s settlement in late June with Defense Distributed that allowed the company to make the plans available online.

Officials have said that 1,000 people have already downloaded blueprints for AR-15 rifles.

“I have a question for the Trump administration: Why are you allowing dangerous criminals easy access to weapons?” Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, said in a statement on Monday. “These downloadable guns are unregistered and very difficult to detect, even with metal detectors, and will be available to anyone regardless of age, mental health or criminal history.”

Joining the suit were Democratic attorneys general in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Maryland, New York and the District of Columbia.

Separately on Monday, attorneys general in 21 states urged US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to withdraw from the settlement with Defense Distributed, saying that it “creates an imminent risk to public safety.”

People can use the blueprints to manufacture a plastic gun using a 3D printer.

However, gun industry experts have expressed doubt that criminals would go to the trouble, as the printers needed to make the guns are very expensive, the guns themselves tend to disintegrate quickly and traditional firearms are easy to acquire.

Defense Distributed founder Cody Wilson first published downloadable the design for a 3D-printed firearm in 2013.

It was downloaded about 100,000 times until the US Department of State ordered him to cease, contending it breached federal export laws, as the blueprints were downloaded by people outside the US.

The department reversed course in late June, agreeing to allow Wilson to resume posting the blueprints.

The files were published on Friday last week.

The company on Sunday filed its own suit in Texas, asserting that it is the victim of an “ideologically-fueled program of intimidation and harassment” that violates the company’s First Amendment rights.

The company’s attorney, Josh Blackman, called it an “easy case.”

States are free to enact gun control measures, but “what they can’t do is censor the speech of another citizen in another state, and they can’t regulate the commerce of another citizen in another state when that commerce is authorized by a federal government license,” Blackman said in an interview on Monday. “It’s a violation of the First Amendment, it’s unconscionable and we’re going to fight it to the very end.”

Defense Distributed agreed to temporarily block Pennsylvania residents from downloading the plans after state officials went to Philadelphia federal court on Sunday seeking an emergency injunction.

The company said it has also blocked access to users in New Jersey and Los Angeles.