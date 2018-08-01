Malaysian civil aviation chief quits over flight lapses

AP, KUALA LUMPUR

Malaysian Civil Aviation Authority Chairman Azharuddin Abdul Rahman yesterday said he has resigned to take responsibility after an independent investigative report highlighted shortcomings in the air traffic control center during Flight MH370’s disappearance four years ago.

The report released on Monday raised the possibility that the jet might have been hijacked, even though there was no conclusive evidence of why the plane went off course and flew for more than seven hours after severing communications.

The report did not blame the authority for the plane’s loss, but found that the Kuala Lumpur air traffic control center failed to comply with operating procedures, Azharuddin said.

“Therefore, it is with regret and after much thought and contemplation that I have decided to resign as chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia,” he said in his statement, adding that he has served his resignation and would step down in two weeks.

The report said the investigation showed lapses by air traffic control, including a failure to swiftly initiate an emergency response and monitor radar continuously, relying too much on information from Malaysia Airlines and not getting in touch with the military for help.

Malaysian Minister of Transport Anthony Loke yesterday said that the government has formed a committee to investigate and take action against any misconduct based on the report findings.

The report said there was insufficient information to determine if the aircraft broke up in the air or during impact with the ocean.

Scattered pieces of debris that washed ashore on African beaches and Indian Ocean islands indicated a distant remote stretch of the ocean where the plane likely crashed, but a government search by Australia, Malaysia and China failed to pinpoint a location.

Malaysia’s government has said it would resume the search if credible evidence on the plane’s location emerges.