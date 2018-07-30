Agencies

UNITED STATES

Three shot in New Orleans

Three people have been killed and seven injured following a shooting in New Orleans. City police spokesman Aaron Looney says in a statement the shooting happened on Saturday night about 5km from the French Quarter.The injured victims have been taken to a hospital, though their conditions were not immediately known. No arrests have been made.

UNITED STATES

Man kills family members

Police on Saturday were trying to determine a motive after they said a man fatally shot four family members at two locations, including his father and stepmother inside a Texas nursing home before killing himself there too. Richard Starry on Friday night fatally shot himself inside Retama Manor after killing 85-year-old Ernest Starry and his wife, Thelma Montalvo, said Enrique Paredez, a police lieutenant in the Corpus Christi suburb of Robstown. A gun was recovered at the scene. Paredez said a family member later called officers to the couple’s home where their 13-year-old adopted son and a 41-year-old son of Montalvo were also found shot to death. The names of the other two sons and Montalvo’s age were not released.

SPAIN

More migrants rescued

The government on Saturday said it had rescued more than 1,200 migrants from the sea in two days as Minister of the Interior Fernando Grande-Marlaska called for a European-wide solution to illegal immigration. The maritime rescue service said on Twitter it had rescued 334 people from 17 boats, while on Friday the coast guard said it had picked up 888 people. Grande-Marlaska made a fact-finding visit to the Cadiz region to learn how police and the Red Cross are dealing with the influx of migrants, and said the government was working against the clock to open “a center” in the port of Andalusia with room for 600 people.

NEW ZEALAND

Piano stripping lambasted

Authorities have been accused of “vandalism” after they stripped the ivory key tops from an antique piano shipped into the nation by its British owner. The 123-year-old upright piano should have been exempt from rules aimed at cracking down on the ivory trade, because it was built before 1914, but owner Julian Paton, a heart disease researcher, was unaware he needed a special verification certificate for the family heirloom. “We are disappointed and horrified as a family at the bureaucracy,” Paton told the Web site stuff.co.nz, adding that they had “followed all the rules that we were told to follow.” The Herald on Sunday slammed the conservation department’s decision as “Kafkaesque red tape” that did little to enhance the nation’s reputation. Paton intends to fight the government order that he also pay for the removal and dumping of the ivory.

BRAZIL

Musicians support Lula

Some of the nation’s most popular musicians used a concert on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro attended by tens of thousands of people to call for jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to be freed. Lula’s image could be seen everywhere: shirts, bandanas and masks, while his animated image danced on screens next to the stage. In between sets, supporters broke out into chants of “Free Lula!” as organizers urged them to scream loud enough for him to hear them from the southern city of Curitiba.