Northern California wildfires rage through fourth day

AP, REDDING, California

Thousands of dazed evacuees struggled to keep their emotions in check while trying to take care of themselves and their pets as a deadly wildfire in Northern California raged into its fourth day.

Anna Noland, 49, was evacuated twice in three days before learning through video footage that the house she last saw under dark and windy skies had burned.

She said that she expected to spend Saturday night at a shelter at Simpson College in Redding while searching for another place to live.

“I think I’m still in shock,” Noland said. “It’s just unbelievable knowing you don’t have a house to go back to.”

Noland is among the 38,000 people evacuated after the Carr Fire roared into the outskirts of Redding in Shasta County, leaving five people dead, including two firefighters, a woman and her two great-grandchildren, ages four and five.

A vehicle problem ignited the fire on Monday last week, but it was not until Thursday that the fire exploded and raced into communities west of Redding before entering the city limits.

On Saturday, it pushed southwest of Redding, It is the largest fire burning in California and was just 5 percent contained.

Throughout the state, more than 10,000 firefighters were making progress on 14 large wildfires, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials said.