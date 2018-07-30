Ballet dancers try to cure Mexico City traffic blues

AP, MEXICO CITY

Remedios Rosas was walking down a Mexico City street on Saturday when she saw seven tutu-clad dancers tiptoe to the sidewalk, their chins held high, and join pedestrians waiting to cross the road. When the light changed, music started and the dancers leaped into the street, twirling and twisting in front of surprised drivers.

The 58-second show — the duration of a Mexico City traffic light — is part of a theater company’s attempt to brighten the days of motorists at snarled intersections in this sprawling megalopolis notorious for its clogged roadways.

Rosas ran home and brought back her two grandchildren to enjoy the street performances, which featured music ranging from classics such as Swan Lake to Michael Jackson’s Rock With Me.

The sound system was a boombox plugged into an iPod.

“It’s great for families that we have the opportunity to see them here on the street,” Rosas said.

Fighting the noise of car horns and rattling engines, the group danced to seven different songs, each complemented with its own routine and bright costumes.

The idea of the performances was inspired by photographer Oscar Rodriguez, who captured portraits of the dancers in the streets. Now, the performances are part of an initiative called “the theatricality of public space.”

“We never thought this was going have to this kind of impact,” said Manuela Ospina Castro, one of the dancers. “Not only are people accepting it, but they need it. They need these kinds of activities to get closer to art.”

Children are the most delighted. Daniela Jacqueline Luna said her favorite part of the performance was when dancers “move their feet.”