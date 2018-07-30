Erdogan warns US over sanctions threat

AFP, ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned the US that sanctions would not force Ankara to “step back” in comments published yesterday, after US President Donald Trump threatened to punish Turkey if a US pastor was not freed,

“You cannot make Turkey take a step back with sanctions,” Erdogan said in his first comments since relations soured after Trump on Thursday threatened the measures if Ankara did not release Pastor Andrew Brunson.

“The US should not forget that it could lose a strong and sincere partner like Turkey if it does not change its attitude,” he was quoted as saying by Hurriyet daily.

Relations between the NATO allies have worsened over the jailing of Brunson, who ran a Protestant church in Izmir. He was held in jail for almost two years on terror charges, but was placed under house arrest on Wednesday.

Trump hit back at the move, calling for his immediate release and warning that the US would impose “large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment” of Brunson.

Ties had already been strained over multiple issues including Washington’s support of a Syrian Kurdish militia which Turkey views as a terrorist group and the failure to extradite the Pennsylvania-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen. Ankara accuses Gulen of ordering the 2016 failed overthrow of Erdogan, a claim he denies.

The Washington Post on Friday reported a deal between Ankara and Washington was made to secure the release of a Turkish woman imprisoned in Israel in exchange for Brunson.

Ebru Ozkan, 27, had been held for over a month by Israel on charges of passing hundreds of dollars to a “terrorist” group, but returned to Turkey on July 16.

The newspaper said the agreement was “personally sealed” by Trump, but fell apart when Brunson was transferred to house arrest.

Erdogan said Turkey had “never made Pastor Brunson a bargaining chip,” but Ankara had asked for Washington’s help in securing Ozkan’s return home.

“But we didn’t say: ‘In return for this, we will give you Brunson.’ Nothing like this was discussed,” Erdogan told journalists during a visit to South Africa, where he visited from Wednesday to Friday.

Brunson risks up to 35 years in jail if found guilty of charges of carrying out activities on behalf of two groups deemed by Turkey to be terror organizations — the Gulen movement and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party. He has rejected the accusations.

In other developments, Erdogan said Turkey is seeking to hold a summit in Istanbul with France, Germany and Russia on Sept. 7.

“We will discuss what we can do in the region together,” the Hurriyet quoted Erdogan as saying during his South African trip.

He gave no further details on the issues on the agenda, but said Turkey would continue dialogue with Russia, “outside of this foursome.”

Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the visit on the sidelines of the Brazil, China, India, Russia and South Africa summit of leading emerging economies in Johannesburg.

There has been no confirmation from Moscow, Paris or Berlin.