Iraqi electricity minister ousted amid public anger

AFP, BAGHDAD

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi yesterday sacked Iraqi Minister of Electricity Qassem al-Fahdawi, his office said, following weeks of protests against corruption and chronic power outages.

A statement from Abadi’s office said that he sacked al-Fahdawi — whose departure was demanded by protesters — “because of the deterioration in the electricity sector.”

Iraq has been gripped by three weeks of protests during which demonstrators have railed against power shortages, unemployment, a lack of clean water and state mismanagement.

The protests first erupted in the oil-rich, but neglected southern province of Basra, home to Iraq’s only sea port, before spreading to neighboring regions and north to Baghdad.

Power shortages have become chronic in Iraq, a country wracked by a series of conflicts that have devastated its infrastructure.

Since the ouster of then-president Saddam Hussein in 2003, Iraq has allocated a total of US$40 billion in state budgets to rebuild its power network, official figures showed.

However, households continue to get only a few hours of electricity each day as some of the funds appear to have been embezzled.

The country has also been gripped by political tensions as it awaits the results of a partial recount of the May 12 parliamentary elections, while political factions jostle to cobble together a coalition.

The Ministry of Electricity has been a key one in previous governments.

At least two previous electricity ministers have been accused of corruption, including over fake contracts worth millions of US dollars.

In 2010, one of Fahdawi’s predecessors, Karim Wahid, resigned after a wave of protests across central and southern Iraq against draconian power rationing.

Such shortages have forced Iraqis to buy electricity from private entrepreneurs who run power generators that can be seen on most street corners.

Electricity consumption has gone up in Iraq since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam as Iraqis make more use of household electronic equipment, including computers and mobile phones.

Iraqi officials have said that a drop in oil revenues has meant less money in state coffers to rebuild the country’s infrastructure.

They have also criticized the public, which they have said is not paying utility bills.