Myanmar monsoon floods force thousands to evacuate

Reuters, YANGON, Myanmar

About 50,000 people in Myanmar evacuated their homes after days of heavy monsoon rains left villages inundated and swept away bridges, while authorities scrambled to deliver aid to the affected regions, authorities and media said yesterday.

Burmese President Win Myint on Saturday visited the Bago region in central Myanmar to meet displaced residents and urged local officials to step up the provision of temporary shelters and aid. An estimated 100,000 people might be affected by the floods.

The Myanmar National Disaster Management Committee yesterday warned residents living near rivers and in low-lying areas to “immediately leave their homes as the water level...has exceeded the danger level,” state media said.

Torrential downpours washed away a section of a 60m concrete bridge in northern Shan State, while rice paddies and roads in central Kayin State suffered extensive damage, state media reported.

The western Rakhine State also saw heavy rainfall submerge some roads. Aerial images shared on social media showed muddy brown water covering vast tracts of land.

The Myanmar Red Cross Society said on Twitter that it was distributing hygiene, kitchen and shelter gear, posting photos of its volunteers getting people in flood-hit areas to safety in small boats.

The UN said in a statement that it was following developments with “great concern.”

“The UN in Myanmar is mobilizing its partners, resources and capacity, and is offering to provide support to the ongoing assistance delivered to the victims of the floods by the government of Myanmar,” UN Myanmar Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Knut Ostby said.

Parts of Myanmar flood annually at the peak of the monsoon season, causing frequent landslides and widespread damage to farmland and infrastructure in country.

The nation saw the worst monsoon flooding in a decade in 2015, when about 100 people reportedly died and more than 330,000 were displaced.