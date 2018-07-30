Massacre survivors shaken by citizenship test

Reuters, NELLIE, India

Thirty-six years after losing his parents, sister and a four-year-old daughter in one of India’s worst sectarian massacres, Abdul Suban said he is still trying to prove that he is a citizen of Hindu-majority India.

Suban, 60, is one of hundreds of thousands of Bengali-speaking Muslims categorized as “doubtful voters,” who will not find their names in a National Register of Citizens (NRC) that the northeastern border state of Assam is to release today.

“If the government has decided to brand us foreigners, what can we do?” Suban said. “NRC is trying to finish us off. Our people have died here, but we will not leave this place.”

Suban was seated with his wife at their house a few hundred meters from a vast paddy field where in 1983 scores of people were chased down and killed by machete-armed mobs intent on hounding out Muslim immigrants. He survived by running as hard as he could and hiding behind a bush for days.

Work on the citizens’ register has accelerated under the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

With an eye on next year’s national election, the BJP’s Hindu-first campaign has become more strident, playing to its core base with divisive programs, such as the citizenship test in Assam, already a tinderbox of ethnic and religious tensions, critics said.

Elsewhere in the country’s northern heartland, lynchings of Muslim cattle traders have risen under Modi by Hindus, many of whom consider cows sacred, further deepening social divides.

The BJP has denied that such lynchings have any connection with it being in power. Modi has at least twice publicly spoken out against cow vigilantes.

Several other survivors of the “Nellie Massacre,” which killed about 2,000 people from more than a dozen villages, gave accounts of burying bodies in a mass grave now partly under water.

They said they hoped that the release of the NCR list today would not spark further violence.

Security has been tightened across Assam.

The citizenship test is the culmination of years of often violent agitations by Assamese demanding the removal of outsiders, whom they accuse of taking jobs and cornering resources in the state of 33 million, which is known for its tea estates and oil fields.

“The NRC is extremely important to make the Assamese people feel protected,” Legal Adviser to the Honourable Chief Minister of Assam Santanu Bharali said. “It’s a moral victory. The ethnic Assamese always maintained the presence of foreigners and this will prove that.”

However, the opposition Indian National Congress party and rights campaigners have said that the government is misusing the register to target legal Indian Muslim citizens who have traditionally voted for non-BJP parties.

The BJP and NRC authorities have repeatedly denied the allegations.

To be recognized as Indian citizens, all residents of Assam had to produce documents proving that they or their families lived in the country before March 24, 1971.

Suban said that both he and his father were born in Assam and showed reporters a soiled yellow document that showed his father’s name in the list of voters in Assam for 1965, before the cut-off date.

The local border police declined to discuss individual cases, but said that not all documents furnished by suspected illegal immigrants were valid.