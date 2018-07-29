US judge denies attempt to block 3D gun blueprints

Reuters, AUSTIN, Texas

A US judge on Friday rejected a last-ditch effort by gun control groups to block the government from allowing the public to download blueprints for 3D printable guns, declining to intervene just days before the designs are expected to go online.

US District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin, Texas, denied the request for an order by the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, Everytown for Gun Safety and the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence at a hearing, saying he would state the reasons for his decision in a written order to follow.

At the hearing, Pitman said he was sympathetic to the groups’ concerns, but questioned their legal standing to intervene in the case.

The groups sought to intervene following a settlement last month between Defense Distributed and the US government allowing the company to legally publish gun blueprints online, something its Web site says it plans to do by Wednesday.

The government ordered the blueprints taken down in 2013 and Defense Distributed founder Cody Wilson sued in 2015, claiming his First and Second Amendment rights had been violated.

The government had until recently argued that the blueprints posed a national security risk.

The groups in court filings said not halting the blueprint distribution would “cause immediate and irreparable harm to the United States national security” and that of individual US citizens.

The files include blueprints for a plastic AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifle, among other firearms.