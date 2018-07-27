Eleven seek to impeach Rosenstein

AP, WASHINGTON

A group of 11 Republican members of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday introduced articles of impeachment against US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) official who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The move came after months of criticism aimed at the department — and the Russia investigation in particular — from US President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in the US Congress.

Trump has fumed about Mueller’s probe and repeatedly called it a “witch hunt,” which was echoed echoed by some of the lawmakers.

The impeachment effort is led by US Representative Mark Meadows, who talks to Trump frequently and has often defended him to his House colleagues.

It was unclear whether there would be enough support in the party to pass the impeachment resolution, as Republican leaders have not signed on to the effort and are unlikely to back it.

Meadows, Representative Jim Jordan and the other Republicans who introduced the resolution have criticized Rosenstein and department officials for not being responsive enough as House committees have requested documents related to the beginning of the Russia investigation and a closed investigation into former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton’s e-mails.

The introduction does not trigger an immediate vote, but Meadows could make procedural moves on the House floor that could force a vote late this week or when the House returns in September from its upcoming recess.

The House was yesterday scheduled to leave for a five-week recess.

The five articles charged Rosenstein of “high crimes and misdemeanors” for failing to produce information to the committees, even though the department has already provided lawmakers with more than 800,000 documents, and of signing off on what some Republicans have said was improper surveillance of a Trump adviser.

The resolution also goes directly after Rosenstein for his role in the ongoing Mueller investigation, criticizing him for refusing to produce a memo that outlines the scope of that investigation and questioning whether the investigation was started on legitimate grounds.

Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election and whether Trump’s campaign was in any way involved. It is highly unusual, if not unprecedented, for lawmakers to demand documents that are part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

In a statement, Meadows said that Rosenstein’s conduct is “reprehensible.”

“It’s time to find a new deputy attorney general who is serious about accountability and transparency,” Meadows said.

It is uncertain how many of Meadows’ fellow Republicans agree. Rosenstein, along with FBI Director Christopher Wray, faced dozens of angry Republicans at a House hearing last month.

The lawmakers alleged bias at the FBI and suggested that the department has conspired against Trump — but many could draw the line at impeachment.

“Impeachment is a punishment, it’s not a remedy,” House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Trey Gowdy said shortly before Meadows introduced the resolution. “If you are looking for documents, then you want compliance and you want whatever moves you toward compliance.”

The impeachment resolution came about two hours after Republican lawmakers met with department officials about the documents.