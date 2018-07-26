Twins run for US office, but for rival parties

AFP, KENTWOOD, Michigan

Twins Monica Sparks and Jessica Ann Tyson are identical in almost every way. The sisters running for local office in the US state of Michigan forged an unbreakable bond during a childhood tarred by abuse.

They wear the same white dress and even finish each other’s sentences.

Yet their choice of jewelry — a blue flower pin for Sparks, a red one for Tyson — gives away the one key thing separating the 46-year-old women: their political stripes. Sparks is a Democrat. Tyson is a Republican.

They said that they are proof positive that political differences can be overcome, even in an increasingly polarized US.

“It just baffles our mind why people hate each other,” Tyson said in a joint interview with her sister. “Mothers aren’t talking to sons. Fathers are disowning daughters.”

“We are not going to let this come between our family,” Sparks said.

Sparks and Tyson live in neighboring electoral districts in the Midwestern state — part of the country’s traditionally Democratic Rust Belt that, against all odds, helped US President Donald Trump win the election.

Each is campaigning for a seat on the governing board that oversees Kent County, which is home to 640,000 people and is the state’s second-most populous area, after Detroit.

The primary election is on Aug. 7. Sparks faces several Democratic rivals, while Tyson is running unopposed for the Republican nomination.

The twins said that they agree on broad ideas: They want to live a life of service and to reduce political discord, while the rest can be negotiated.

“We need to start finding common ground, period, if we’re going to get ahead as a society,” Sparks said.

They have been close all of their lives, relying on each other as children when they could not rely on adults, Sparks and Tyson said.

Born in 1972 to a heroin-addicted mother in the state capital Lansing, they were sent to a terrible foster home at the age of five.

Sparks said that they were abused “emotionally, physically, sexually,” and Tyson remembers her sister rummaging through trash cans looking for food.

“We went through a lot of abuse together, and together we got through,” Tyson said.

The girls eventually were adopted by loving parents, who instilled in them a sense of civic duty. As adults, they have volunteered for various causes, served on their school board and other local agencies, while running small businesses.

Now, they hope to serve in a formal political capacity.

Their bond was tested when Tyson endorsed the Republican running in Sparks’ district, instead of her own sister, but both said family and sisterhood come first.

“I celebrate her as a woman and all of the accomplishments that she has made, and no amount of winning or losing, or politics, will stop the love that I have for her,” Tyson said of her sister.

Even their disagreements over Trump have not endangered their bond — although his leadership is the subject of spirited debate.

Sparks cites the controversial reality television star-turned-leader as the cause of the country’s political tumult — and a key reason why she is seeking office.

“I just don’t like what’s happening in our country right now, and I can’t stand by. I’ve got to do something,” she said.

Tyson is a Trump supporter.

“I totally believe in our president,” she said, although she adds that she understands the concerns of those, including her sister, who oppose him.