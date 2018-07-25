Ortega refuses demands to step down

AFP, WASHINGTON

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega on Monday insisted that he would serve out his term until 2021, defying protesters demanding his resignation in three months of unrest that have left nearly 300 people dead.

“Our electoral period ends with the elections of 2021, when we will have our next elections,” Ortega told Fox News, adding that he would not countenance opposition demands for early elections.

“To move up the elections would create instability, insecurity and make things worse,” he said.

The 72-year-old Ortega, who has ruled Nicaragua for 22 years since his Sandinista revolution toppled a US-backed dictator in 1979, declared that the deadly unrest rocking his country since April has in fact ended.

“It’s been a week now that the turmoil has stopped. Matters are becoming more normal in the country,” he said.

He acknowledged that peaceful demonstrations for and against his government were ongoing.

The assertion that Nicaragua’s turmoil was over followed lethal offensives by pro-government paramilitaries and police against protest hubs earlier this month.

The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights on Monday said that 292 people have been killed in three months of protests and repression by police and paramilitaries using firearms, raising a previous tally.

The unrest began as a protest against a pension reform plan that has since been dropped, but that anger mushroomed into a broad campaign against Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, who are accused by critics of running a corrupt left-wing dictatorship.

The human rights group said authorities have arbitrarily arrested hundreds of people in a continuing crackdown on the opposition.

Many were seized on suspicion of taking part in marches against Ortega’s government, or providing aid to those agitating against the president, it added.

Thousands of students on Monday staged dueling marches for and against the government. Those opposed to Ortega carried crosses with backpacks hanging from them — symbols of students killed in the unrest.

A pro-government student union voiced support for Ortega and referred to protesters as terrorists and those wanting to overthrow the government.

In the interview, Ortega rejected allegations that he controlled the pro-government paramilitaries seen acting in concert with the police.

He instead accused Nicaraguan political groups of heading rival anti-government militias, which he said had sought financing from drug traffickers and the US.

He accused those militias of killing “tens” of police officers in the unrest.

“None of the peaceful demonstrations” have been attacked by police, he said.

Ortega denied protesters’ and priests’ reports that his forces shot dead two young men holed up in a Managua church that came under sustained fire on July 13 to 14.

“No Nicaraguan has died in any church. Not a single Nicaraguan has died in any church. That’s false,” Ortega said.

It was also wrong to say priests were being targeted, he said.

“There’s not a single priest that we are persecuting,” Ortega said, adding that he welcomed efforts by the Catholic Church to mediate talks between his government and opposition groups.

Ortega also dismissed detractors’ claims that he was intent on starting a ruling dynasty by making Murillo his vice president in 2016.

“It never occurred to me to set up a dynasty,” he said. “My wife, it’s the first time ever she’s been vice president.”