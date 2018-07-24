AGENCIES

RWANDA

Xi arrives for official visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday arrived in the country, the second stop in his tour of Africa. President Paul Kagame welcomed him as the first Chinese president to visit the East African country. Xi was yesterday expected to visit a memorial for Rwanda’s 1994 genocide and sign bilateral agreements. He then moves on to South Africa to participate in a summit of the BRICS emerging economies that starts tomorrow. Finally, Xi is to visit the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius. China is Africa’s largest trading partner and it also seeks closer military ties. China last year opened its first military base on the continent in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti.

AFGHANISTAN

Suicide attack kills 23

The death toll from a suicide attack near Kabul’s international airport has risen to 23, the Ministry of Public Health said yesterday. At least 107 others were wounded in Sunday’s powerful explosion, which happened as scores of people were leaving the airport after welcoming home Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum from exile. The ministry said the latest toll, which initially had been 14 dead and 60 wounded, could change. Agence France-Presse driver Mohammad Akhtar, 31, was among those killed when the suicide bomber blew himself up. The father of four had been on his way to work the night shift. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State group through its official Amaq news agency.

THAILAND

Hunters track evasive croc

The country is in hot pursuit of a cagey crocodile that has made unwelcome appearances off the beaches of resort island Phuket only to slip through the clutches of local authorities. The evasive reptile was first seen near Rawai beach about a week ago, but has resurfaced in multiple locations near the beaches on the Andaman Sea. A group of hunters has joined an expanding team trying to track it down. Thawee Thongcha, the mayor of Karon town on the west coast of Phuket, yesterday told reporters that they had come very close to success. “We almost caught it when it was seen near the beach in Karon, [we were] meters away, but it moved quickly back to the sea,” Thawee said.

VIETNAM

Minister suspended

The government yesterday suspended the minister of information and communications for mismanagement at a state telecoms, official state media Vietnam News Agency reported, amid a crackdown on corruption. Police earlier this month arrested a former chairman of MobiFone Corp and another senior official of the Ministry of Information and Communications on allegations of economic mismanagement. The Communist Party’s inspection committee found MobiFone overpaid for a 95 percent stake in a loss-making pay TV provider.

SOMALIA

Al-Shabaab kills 27 soldiers

Fighters of al-Shabaab group attacked a military base with a suicide car bomb in the south of the country, killing 27 soldiers, the group said yesterday, a blast heard by residents of a nearby town. The attack follows last month’s attack on the base by the group that wounded seven soldiers. There was no immediate comment from government officials about the attack on the base in Baar Sanguni, about 50km from the port city of Kismayu. “We first attacked the base with a suicide car bomb and then stormed,” said Abdiasis Abu Musab, al-Shabaab’s spokesman for military operations.