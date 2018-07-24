China to investigate vaccine makers

Bloomberg

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) ordered the government to investigate the nation’s vaccine industry after violations found at a biologics manufacturer heightened concerns about drug safety.

Shares of vaccine makers tumbled in Shanghai after Li said China will crack down on crimes that endanger people’s lives and hold perpetrators responsible.

The premier’s order followed an outcry on social media after Changsheng Bio-Technology Co was fined for having produced and sold low-quality vaccines for infants, as well as found to have fabricated production and inspection data on a rabies vaccine.

China’s drug regulator would vet all vaccine makers, China Central Television reported.

Social media users on WeChat and Weibo criticized what many said was lax enforcement by the regulator and government on vaccines.

Worried parents also shared articles on how Chinese families can vaccinate their children in Hong Kong, while expressing concern about fake or poor-quality vaccines available in China.

Demand for vaccines in China is on the rise, driven by loosened family planning policies, increasing awareness and an aging population. The country’s 30 billion yuan (US$4.4 billion) vaccine market is expected to double by 2021.

The rapid growth of the vaccines market has also been tainted with safety issues, with people in an uproar in 2016 over expired vaccines being sold nationally.

China’s securities regulator is also investigating Changsheng over disclosure violations, the company said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange yesterday.

Changsheng, which has a market capitalization of more than US$2 billion, said it will cooperate with the investigation.

The stock dropped by the 10 percent daily limit as trading resumed following a suspension during morning trading.

The shares fell that amount every day last week after the company disclosed the violations.

The biologics manufacturer on Thursday said on it was fined about 3 million yuan for producing and selling poor-quality infant vaccines, after China’s drug regulator last year probed violations in its manufacturing of a childhood vaccine that protects against tetanus, whooping cough and diphtheria.

The company said it has stopped production of the infant vaccines.

That disclosure came after Changsheng on Monday last week said that it halted production and recalled a rabies vaccine under orders from the government.

The company, based in the northeastern city of Changchun, issued an apology to vaccine users and investors in a statement on Sunday evening.

In the 2016 vaccines scandal, more than 200 people were detained after an investigation revealed improperly stored or expired vaccines had been illegally sold throughout the country.

Product safety is a key issue in China, where people still remember a tainted-milk scandal that poisoned thousands of children a decade earlier.

At the same time, China has overhauled regulations to bring innovative new drugs to the world’s second-largest pharmaceutical market.