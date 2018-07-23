Agencies

INDONESIA

Raped teen jailed

A 15-year-old Indonesian who was raped by her brother has been sentenced to six months in prison for abortion. Both the girl and brother were convicted on Thursday, said Singgih Hermawan, deputy chief of Batanghari police in Jambi province. The 18-year-old brother received a two-year prison sentence for sexual offence against a minor. Prosecutors had demanded a one-year prison sentence for the girl and seven years for the brother. It was revealed in court that the girl was raped eight times since September last year. Residents in May discovered a headless fetus near a palm oil plantation. The sister and brother’s mother is facing separate charges of aiding abortion.

SOUTH AFRICA

Taxi drivers shot dead

Gunmen have shot dead 11 taxi drivers returning to Johannesburg from the funeral of a colleague in KwaZulu-Natal, a police spokesman said yesterday. The drivers, who were members of the Gauteng taxi association, were in a minibus driving along the R74 when unknown gunmen launched an ambush and opened fire. “There was a shooting at about 8pm last night. The vehicle was ambushed. There were 11 fatalities and four were seriously injured and are in hospital,” KwaZulu-Natal spokesman Jay Naicker said. “We understand they were from the Gauteng taxi association. There has been a lot of taxi violence in the area, but we are still investigating who the perpetrators were,” Naicker added. Minibus taxis are the most popular form of transport in South Africa and violence is common by rival groups vying for dominance on profitable routes.

FRANCE

US should ‘see sense’

As US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin on on Saturday urged China and the EU to respect “free, fair and reciprocal trade,” French Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire hit back, urging the US to “see sense” amid fears of global commerce conflict. Le Maire and Mnuchin arrived in Buenos Aires for the Group of 20 summit of finance ministers and central bankers at the end of a week in which US President Donald Trump ramped up his inflammatory remarks and threats regarding global trade. “This trade war will produce only losers, it will destroy jobs and put pressure on global growth,” Le Maire told reporters, adding: “We call on the United States to see sense, to respect the rules of multilateralism and to respect their allies.” Trump’s protectionist policies saw him slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, angering allies the EU, Canada and Mexico, and triggering retaliatory measures. “Global trade cannot be based on survival of the fittest,” Le Maire said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Summer butterfly counting

Britain is holding a Big Butterfly Count to help experts assess the state of the wildlife environment. The count is being backed by celebrities, including naturalist David Attenborough, and depends on people devoting 15 minutes to counting butterfly species. More than 60,000 volunteers took part in the Butterfly Conservation survey last year. The annual survey began in 2010 and the group said that it has become the largest butterfly monitoring project in the world. Butterflies react very quickly to environmental changes, making them excellent indicators of biodiversity, it said, adding that a decline in butterflies is “an early warning” of other wildlife losses. The count, which also helps to identify threatened species, goes until Aug. 12.