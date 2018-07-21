Vietnam to deport US student for role in ‘public disorder’

AFP, HANOI

A Vietnamese court yesterday ordered the deportation of a US student found guilty of “causing public disorder” during rare violent protests that caught the communist authorities off guard.

William Nguyen, 32, was taken into custody on June 10 by plainclothes police during mass protests in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, against proposed special economic zones.

The demonstrations quickly spun out of control when rioters set cars on fire and damaged government property in actions against the proposal to grant foreign investors 99-year land leases on the special economic zones.

The Texas-born Yale graduate was accused of trying to damage a fence and flip over police vehicles on the main road to the airport.

During a half-day trial at the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court yesterday, Nguyen was found guilty of a public disorder offense and told to leave the country.

“The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City applied the deportation order against Nguyen William Anh,” a court clerk told reporters without providing further details.

In a report aired by local state-run Ho Chi Minh City Television a few days after his arrest, Nguyen confessed to his role and promised “not to join any anti-state activities any more.”

Nguyen’s family and friends have said that he was only there to celebrate the right to free assembly.

“Will is free,” his sister Victoria Nguyen told reporters yesterday.

Six Vietnamese have been jailed over the protests.

To calm tensions, the communist government delayed the proposed bill, which stirred fears that Vietnamese land could be handed over to Chinese firms on soft terms.

Vietnam still bans public protest. Its most recent deadly protests erupted in 2014, when Beijing moved an oil rig into waters claimed by Vietnam.