N Korea casts doubt on family reunions

AP, SEOUL

North Korea yesterday said that a reunion next month of Korean families separated by war might not happen if South Korea does not immediately return some of its citizens who arrived in the South over the past few years.

The 2016 arrival of a group of 12 female employees from a North Korean-run restaurant in China has been a source of contention between the rival Koreas.

North Korea has accused South Korea of kidnapping them, while South Korea has said they decided to resettle of their own will.

North Korea has often used the women as a reason to rebuff South Korea’s repeated requests to allow older citizens split during the 1950-1953 Korean War to reunite with each other briefly.

However, yesterday’s statement was the North’s first attempt to link the fate of the women to the reunion and came amid worries that a global diplomatic campaign to push the North to give up its nuclear weapons is making little headway after a detente over the past several months.

The North’s state-run Uriminzokkiri Web site said that the reunion and overall inter-Korean ties would face “obstacles” if Seoul does not send back the women.

The South Korean Ministry of Unification said it has no comment on the Uriminzokkiri dispatch.

There has been mounting speculation that some of the 12 North Korean women might have been truly duped into moving to South Korea.

After meeting some of the women earlier this month, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in North Korea Tomas Ojea Quintana told reporters in Seoul that the women told him they did not know they were heading to South Korea when they departed China.

“Some of them, they were taken to the Republic of Korea without knowing that they were coming here,” Quintana said, referring to South Korea by its formal name. “If they were taken against their will, that may [be] considered a crime. It is the duty and responsibility of the government of the Republic of Korea to investigate.”

South Korean media had earlier carried a similar report, citing interviews with some of the women and their male North Korean manager who traveled to South Korea with them.

The women’s arrival happened when South Korea was governed by a conservative government, which took a tough stance on the North’s nuclear program.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a liberal, wants to expand ties with North Korea, but repatriating any of the women would be a delicate matter, with many experts saying that relatives of those who decide to stay in the South would certainly face reprisals by the North Korean government.

Since the end of the Korean War, both countries have banned ordinary citizens from visiting relatives on the other side of the border or contacting them without permission.

Nearly 20,000 Koreans have participated in 20 rounds of face-to-face reunions since 2000. The last reunion was held in 2015.

More than 75,000 of the 132,000 South Koreans who have applied to attend a reunion have died, the ministry said, adding that no past participant has had a second reunion.

South Korea uses a computerized lottery to pick participants for the reunions, while North Korea is believed to choose them based on loyalty to its authoritarian leadership.

While the South wants more reunions, analysts have said that North Korea allows only infrequent meetings due to the fear of wasting what it sees as an important diplomatic bargaining chip.