Poisoning suspects Russian: UK police

AFP, LONDON

British police have identified the suspects who carried out the Novichok nerve agent attack on a Russian former double agent and his daughter as Russian, the Press Association (PA) reported yesterday.

“Investigators believe they have identified the suspected perpetrators of the Novichok attack through CCTV and have cross-checked this with records of people who entered the country around that time,” a source with knowledge of the investigation told the news agency.

Scotland Yard refused to comment when contacted by reporters.

Russia has strongly denied involvement in the attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, sparking a diplomatic row that has led to tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions.

Two Britons, Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess, on June 30 also fell ill after being exposed to Novichok. Experts are seeking to establish whether the toxin was from the same batch used against the Skripals.

Sturgess died on July 8, while Rowley has regained consciousness and is in stable condition.

Investigators believe Sturgess was exposed to at least 10 times the amount of nerve agent as the Skripals came into contact with, PA reported.

Police said it was detected in a “small bottle” at Rowley’s house.

Rowley’s brother, Matthew, told the BBC that the 45-year-old had told him the Novichok was contained in a perfume bottle.

Investigators are working to the theory that Sturgess sprayed Novichok straight onto her skin, the PA source said.

An inquest into Sturgess’ death was to open yesterday at Wiltshire and Swindon Coroner’s Court.

In English law, inquests are held to examine violent, unnatural or unexplained deaths. They set out to determine the place and time of death, as well as how the deceased came by their death, but do not apportion blame.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said its inspectors collected samples in the Amesbury case and on Wednesday returned to The Hague to begin analyzing them.

The organization deployed a team to “independently determine the nature of the substance” alleged to have resulted in the death of Sturgess and the poisoning of Rowley.

Police have recovered more than 400 exhibits, samples and items as part of the investigation into Sturgess’ death.

Police on Wednesday started a search of the Queen Elizabeth Gardens in Salisbury. Certain parts were to be searched by fingertip. The search is due to last several days.

The “detailed and meticulous search” is a “significant step in the operation,” Wiltshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills said.