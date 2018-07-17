Voters snub Duterte’s push to change constitution: poll

Bloomberg

Two-thirds of Philippine voters remain opposed to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s push to change the constitution and give more power to regional governments, according to a new poll.

The Pulse Asia Research survey conducted last month found that 62 percent of voters rejected federalism and 67 percent opposed changing the constitution, although 28 percent said they might be open to it in the future.

Only voters in the southern island of Mindanao, Duterte’s home province, said they favored the plan.

The poll is a sign that Duterte faces an uphill battle pushing through the first change to the Philippine constitution since the overthrow of former Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos in 1986, and follows a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showing his popularity falling to its lowest during his two year rule.

Duterte, who has offered to cut his six-year term short to boost support for the reform, has argued that a federal system would boost economic growth and help quell a decades-long Muslim insurgency.

Under the plan, the position of prime minister would be created and some restrictions on foreign ownership would be scrapped.

A draft federal constitution was submitted to Duterte last week, but will have to be deliberated and approved by the Philippine Congress, which is yet to agree on how to amend the constitution.

Opponents of the push, including Philippine Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, have said that a federal system could open the way for public officials to extend their terms in office.

Duterte’s net satisfaction rating fell 11 percentage points to 45 percent, according to the SWS survey of 1,200 adults from June 27 to June 30, as inflation climbed to a five-year high and following Duterte’s “stupid God” remarks sparked uproar across the Catholic nation.

The biggest declines came from the capital region, among the poor and the young working population.

Another SWS survey over the same period found that more than 80 percent of people rejected Duterte’s policy of doing nothing to push back against increased Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea, which Filipinos call the West Philippine Sea.

According to the poll, trust in China had fallen to a net rating of minus-35, classified as “bad,” a 42-point decline since the last survey and the lowest since April 2016.