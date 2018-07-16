Haitian PM quits after deadly unrest

AFP, PORT-AU-PRINCE

The embattled prime minister of Taiwan’s diplomatic ally Haiti, Jack Guy Lafontant, resigned on Saturday following deadly violence and looting sparked by a now-abandoned plan to raise fuel prices, triggering a fraught process to form a new government.

“I submitted my resignation to the president of the republic,” who has “accepted my resignation,” Lafontant said in the lower house of the Haitian legislature.

Lafontant had faced a potential vote of no confidence had he not resigned — something he had previously insisted he would not do.

Last week, the government in the impoverished Caribbean country announced plans for major fuel price hikes — 38 percent for gasoline, 47 percent for diesel and 51 percent for kerosene.

The announcement sparked mass protests, with streets in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and other cities blocked with barricades of debris and burning tires.

Dozens of shops were looted and burned, and cars were set ablaze. At least four people were killed.

The government quickly did an about-face and called off the planned price increases.

Lafontant, a physician who had little political experience before taking office in February last year, had faced widespread criticism even before the spasm of violence.

Hours after Lafontant announced his resignation, Haitian President Jovenel Moise appeared on television to deliver a short speech, saying he wished to “gather all the forces of the nation, without losing any time, to form an inclusive government with the aim of alleviating the people’s misery and develop agriculture, energy and infrastructure.”

The head of state added that while he understood that many people were suffering from unemployment and hunger, “violence is not compatible with either development or democracy.”

Moise is now to appoint a new prime minister — a delicate political exercise in Haiti, where a new government’s general policy plan must be approved by both houses of parliament before it can officially begin working.

Several hundred protesters on Saturday marched in Port-au-Prince demanding the departure not just of Lafontant, but also of Moise.

“It’s not just a question of changing the prime minister, because day by day, the people are still suffering from more misery, unemployment, insecurity, hunger,” Fleurette Pierre said.

Haiti is desperately poor: About 60 percent of its people live on less than US$2 a day and they are extremely sensitive to even minor increases in prices of just about anything.

In February, Haiti signed an agreement with the IMF in which the country committed to carrying out economic and structural reforms to promote growth.

In return, IMF member countries would provide more financial assistance to Haiti.

One of those conditions was the elimination of petroleum product subsidies, prompting the doomed price hike proposal.

The accord also called on the government to keep inflation under 10 percent.

Since 2015, inflation has been running at 13 to 14 percent annually.

The budget blueprint submitted to the legislature late last month still foresaw a rate of 13.6 percent.

On Thursday, the IMF suggested “a more gradual approach” to ending fuel subsidies, paired with “compensatory and mitigating measures to protect the most vulnerable people.”

“We will continue to support Haiti ... as they develop a revised reform strategy,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said, adding that ending subsidies would free up funds for other programs such as education.