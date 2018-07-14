Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Man deported for ‘depravity’

A Malaysian tourist was yesterday kicked out of the country after videos showing “extreme sexual depravity and horrific violence” were found on his smartphone during a routine baggage check at Perth Airport. The 43-year-old man, who was not named, arrived on a flight from Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, when the shocking material was discovered. He was held in immigration detention and sent home yesterday after his tourist visa was canceled and his smartphone confiscated. Australian Border Force regional commander for Western Australia Mark Wilson said the images were abhorrent and contravened government regulations, without going into details of what was depicted. “Videos depicting extreme sexual depravity and acts of horrific violence are not acceptable in our community and anyone caught engaging in this behavior risks forfeiting their right to be here,” Wilson said.

CHINA

Industrial accident kills 19

A blast in an industrial park in a southwestern province has killed 19 people and injured 12 others, Xinhua news agency said yesterday. The blast occurred at a Yibin Hengda Technology Co chemical plant in an industrial park in the city of Yibin in Sichuan Province at 6:30pm on Thursday, Xinhua said. Xinhua quoted the Jiangan County Government as saying that the fire was put out yesterday morning and the injured were in a stable condition.

INDONESIA

Papuan leaders protest raid

Papua Province leaders have protested a military and police operation against separatists that they said endangered the lives of villagers in the remote easternmost province. Nduga Regent Yairus Gwijangge said security forces on Wednesday fired on Alguru village with helicopter sorties in an attempt to root out independence fighters they believed were based there. “Thank God there was no reports of casualties, but we regret that they did not warn us before launching the attacks,” Gwijangge said. “It caused panic among villagers,” he said, adding that he had complained to the army and police paramilitary forces. “The forces have to be withdrawn,” he added. Yunus Wonda, the head of Papua Province’s parliament, condemned the operation and yesterday called on security forces to leave the occupied village, saying that villagers were “traumatized.” An Amnesty International investigation released earlier this month said the police and military are responsible for at least 95 unlawful killings in Papua and West Papua provinces since 2010, including targeted slayings of activists. No casualties have been reported. Local police chief Yan Pieter Reba said security forces were responding to attacks by gunmen that killed paramilitary police and civilians.