China hotel to charge US guests extra 25%: report

Reuters, BEIJING

A hotel in Shenzhen, China, plans to charge its US guests an extra 25 percent amid a trade war between Beijing and Washington, according to the Global Times, a tabloid published by the Chinese Communist Party-run People’s Daily.

Modern Classic Hotel Group put up a notice at its hotel informing guests of the extra charge for US guests, the Global Times said in a report published on Thursday.

“We put up the notice last Friday. Our boss was really angry about the endless tariffs the US planned to impose on China, so we decided to stand with the country and show our support,” a hotel spokesperson, surnamed Yang (楊), told the newspaper.

People who yesterday answered the telephone at numbers on the hotel’s Web site said they were unaware of the policy.

There has been little public evidence to date of anti-US activity in China as the trade dispute has grown increasingly bitter.

The US and China each imposed a 25 percent tariff on US$34 billion of the other’s goods on Friday last week.

This week, Washington published a new set of proposed tariffs on an additional US$200 billion of goods from China, further escalating the conflict.

“Chinese public sentiment towards the US is becoming more sensitive” after Washington’s latest tariff threats, the newspaper said.

Several sources have said that China issued strict guidelines to its media barring personal attacks on US President Donald Trump and limiting open commentary, an apparent attempt to avoid unintentional escalation.

Authorities were also censoring potentially sensitive items on social media such as microblogging sites, where trade-related items have been mostly kept off the list of top-trending topics.