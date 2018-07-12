Chinese cyberspies target Cambodia

Bloomberg

Chinese cyberspies have targeted Cambodian government institutions, opposition party members, diplomats and media, possibly to gather information ahead of elections later this month, cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc said.

The hacks are suspected to come from a Chinese cyberespionage group known as TEMP.Periscope, a report by FireEye said.

The firm had previously linked the same group to attacks on targets including US engineering and defense companies with interests in the South China Sea.

The attacks come as Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen seeks re-election on July 29 in a campaign bereft of an effective opposition since the dissolution of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) and the arrest of its leader Kem Sokha last year over accusations that he plotted with the US to overthrow the government.

The intrusions are the latest example of China’s willingness to use cybertools to obtain information at sensitive times when its interests are at stake: Chinese cyberspies targeted Taiwanese opposition parties during the 2015 presidential and legislative elections and earlier this year sought information from Japanese defense companies about Tokyo’s policy toward resolving the North Korean nuclear impasse.

“We expect this activity to provide the Chinese government with widespread visibility into Cambodian elections and government operations,” said Ben Read, senior manager of FireEye iSight Intelligence’s cyberespionage team in Reston, Virginia. “The compromises fit the overall MO of Chinese espionage in that they gather up all the information that they can.”

One target, Monavithya Kem, the daughter of Kem Sokha, became aware she was under attack from a phishing e-mail when she noticed its address was not from the human rights organization that was supposed to have sent it. She was in Washington at the time.

The e-mail was sent to FireEye, which traced it to one of three servers it believes is controlled by the Chinese hackers.

“Initially I thought it was from the ruling party, but it is very disturbing to know it is coming from a foreign entity,” said Monavithya Kem, a CNRP official who faces arrest if she returns to her country.

“I hope the Cambodian government will find this disturbing too and that they are reminded it’s important not to fall under the influence of one particular country, where our interests are compromised,” she said.

Under Hun Sen’s three-decade rule, China has become Cambodia’s single biggest donor and foreign investor, eclipsing the US as its top trading partner in 2014. Cambodia has become a key supporter of China’s interests in regional forums such as ASEAN.

Diplomats have long claimed China uses its sway over nations like Cambodia to limit criticism.

As well as opposition members, the Chinese spies targeted the Cambodian National Election Commission, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministry of Economics and Finance and the Senate, human rights groups and media organizations, FireEye said, adding that it has made these entities aware of the hacks.

Neither Cambodian government spokesman Phay Siphan nor the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to e-mails seeking comment.

TEMP.Periscope’s three servers are “open indexed,” which means that they are accessible to anyone on the public Internet, yielding a cache of information on the group’s objectives, operational tactics and technical information, Read said.