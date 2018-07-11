Agencies

UNITED STATES

Kids, parents to be reunited

At least 54 immigrant children under the age of five were to be released from detention centers and reunited with their parents by yesterday’s court-ordered deadline, a government lawyer said. That is only about half the 100 or so children covered by the order. More than 2,000 children were separated from their parents at the border and sent to shelters across the nation while their parents were charged criminally for illegal entry. The parents will be free while their cases wind through immigration court and may be required to wear ankle monitors. A federal judge on Monday rejected the federal government’s efforts to detain immigrant families in long-term facilities.

AFGHANISTAN

Suicide attack kills 10

A suicide attacker yesterday blew himself up near an Afghan security forces vehicle, killing at least 10 people, mostly civilians, officials said. The explosion in the eastern city of Jalalabad also left at least four people wounded and set a nearby gasoline station alight, provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said. Some of the victims were taken to hospital with severe burns, health director Najibullah Kamawal said, confirming the casualty toll.

UNITED STATES

Baby found alive in woods

A five-month-old baby who miraculously survived more than nine hours being buried under a pile of sticks and debris in the woods of western Montana suffered only minor injuries, despite wearing wet and soiled clothes in 8oC weather, authorities said. Missoula County Sheriff Office deputies were called at about 8pm on Saturday about a man threatening people in the Lolo National Forest. Deputies apprehended the man, Francis Crowley, who indicated that a baby was buried somewhere in the woods. They found the baby after a six-hour search. Crowley, 32, was being held on US$50,000 bail on a charge of criminal endangerment. Additional charges are to follow, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The nature of Crowley’s relationship to the baby was not immediately clear.

GERMANY

Holocaust funding increased

The government has agreed to pay another 75 million euros (US$88 million) to fund social welfare services for Holocaust survivors, the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany said yesterday. That brings total funding next year to 480 million euros to help survivors as they grow older and more frail. “These elderly heroes deserve the recognition that increased payments and much-needed services will provide,” Claims Conference negotiator Greg Schneider said. Germany also agreed to increase pensions paid to 55,000 Holocaust survivors in central and eastern Europe, and expand eligibility for child survivors.

AUSTRALIA

Monster croc caught

An elusive monster saltwater crocodile weighing 600kg has finally been caught after an eight-year hunt, officials said yesterday. The 4.7m beast was found in a trap downstream from the northern outback town of Katherine after first being spotted in 2010. Authorities had tried in vain for years to bag the croc, which is estimated to be 60 years old. “We’ve called it a lot of things over the years because it’s been so hard to catch,” senior wildlife officer John Burke told Australian Broadcasting Corp. The animal was taken to a crocodile farm to keep it separate from the local human population, Northern Territory wildlife operations head Tracey Duldig said.