Agencies

BRAZIL

Lula to remain in jail

The president of an appeals court whose judges issued contradictory rulings on Sunday on whether former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva should be freed ordered late in the day that he remain jailed. The duty judge on the Fourth Federal Regional Tribunal started off the day by ordering that Lula be released on Sunday morning. That set off a series of back-and-forth during the day as one judge refused to follow that order and another contradicted it. The court’s president, Judge Carlos Eduardo Thompson Flores Lenz, ruled that Lula should remain in jail. Two analysts said the order should settle the matter — at least for the moment. The defense can always appeal to a higher court. Lula began serving a 12-year sentence for corruption in April.

TURKEY

Train derailment kills 24

Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag yesterday said that 24 people were killed in the derailment of a passenger train in the northwest. Akdag said that heavy rain had caused the ground under the rails to collapse, causing Sunday’s crash. The train was heading to Istanbul from Edirne, on the border with Greece, with 362 passengers and six crew members on board. Five of its six cars derailed. Minister of Health Ahmet Demircan said 318 were injured, with 124 still being treated in hospitals. Judicial and administrative investigations have been launched.

NEW ZEALAND

Official fined over call

Minister for Transport Phil Twyford yesterday said he would pay a small fine for violating aviation rules by making a cellphone call from a plane. The Civil Aviation Authority fined Twyford NZ$500 (US$340) for breaching rules to prevent electromagnetic interference with aircraft instruments. The agency said that because Twyford ended his call before takeoff, it did not pose a significant risk to the safety of the flight. Twyford had earlier stepped down from his role overseeing aviation safety after making the call to a staffer in May.

AUSTRALIA

Hundreds pose nude

About 500 Australians yesterday shivered in the nude for US photographer Spencer Tunick, braving the winter chill on a Melbourne supermarket rooftop for his latest mass nude shots. The participants, chosen from 12,000 eager applicants, posed standing and lying down on concrete, covered only in transparent red fabric, with the temperature hovering at about 7oC in the wind. Participants did not have their gear off for too long. “I worked quickly in order to keep them not from freezing and I think I got some beautiful artworks,” Tunick told reporters.

ROMANIA

Anti-graft prosecutor fired

President Klaus Iohannis has fired the nation’s chief anti-corruption prosecutor over misconduct and incompetence accusations by the Ministry of Justice. Iohannis’ office announced yesterday that National Anti-Corruption Directorate Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi was dismissed to implement a ruling by the nation’s top court, which had ordered it over the accusations of incompetence. In a February report, Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader had accused Kovesi of being authoritarian and claimed that prosecutors under her command had falsified evidence and acquitted an inordinate number of defendants. Kovesi, who has been widely praised for prosecuting senior officials, refuted his accusations.