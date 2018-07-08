YouTubers plummet to their deaths at Canadian waterfall

The Guardian

Three young YouTube stars have died at a waterfall in Canada.

Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh and Megan Scraper were swimming at the top of Shannon Falls in British Columbia on Tuesday when they “slipped and fell into a pool 30m below,” police said.

The trio belonged to High on Life, an extreme-travel channel.

They posted videos from remote locations and preached a philosophy of living in the moment.

The group has more than 1 million Instagram followers and 500,000 YouTube subscribers.

The other members on Friday posted a tribute video to Gamble, Lyakh and Scraper, holding back tears as they mourned “three of the warmest, kindest, most driven and outgoing people you could ever meet.”

They also read a mission statement that Gamble and Lyakh had written for the group, which included many nods to ideas of self-realization: “Accept the fact that everything that makes up your world is there because you attracted it with your own thoughts. Realize that you can control your thoughts and emotions.”

According to the Vancouver Sun, Scraper slipped and fell into one of the lower pools, more than 30m below. Lyakh and Gamble attempted to save her, but were swept in the pool system below.

It was unclear whether the trio were filming there.

High on Life has recorded a number of videos and daredevil activities in exotic and hard-to-reach locations, such as waterfalls and cliffs.

Last year, Gamble, Lyakh and Justis Price Brown, another member of the collective, were banned from US federal land for five years after pleading guilty to walking on a sensitive hot spring in Yellowstone National Park and other crimes at parks across the western US.

The number of deaths linked to YouTube daredevils has been rising.

Last year, Pedro Ruiz, 26, was shot dead by his girlfriend in front of their three-year-old daughter. He was filming a stunt in which he held a book in front of his chest, believing it would protect him against a bullet.