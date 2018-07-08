Duterte vows to quit if anybody can prove God exists

AP, MANILA

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who recently sparked outrage for calling God stupid, has courted new controversy in the largely Roman Catholic country by saying that he will resign if anybody can prove that God exists.

Duterte, who has had a thorny relationship with the church, questioned anew in a speech late on Friday some of the basic tenets of the Catholic faith, including the concept of original sin, which he said taints even innocent infants and can only be removed through baptism in a church for a fee.

“Where is the logic of God there?” Duterte asked in a speech at the opening of a science and technology event in southern Davao City.

The 73-year-old leader said that if there is “one single witness” who can prove, perhaps with a photograph or a selfie that a human was “able to talk and to see God,” he will immediately resign.

However, Duterte suggested that there must be a God or a supreme being that prevents billions of stars and celestial bodies from colliding in a frequency that could have long threatened the human race.

Last week, he was slammed, including by some of his political allies, for calling God “stupid” in another speech, with one Catholic bishop calling him a “psychopath.”

Duterte lamented in that speech that Adam and Eve’s sin in Christian theology resulted in all the faithful falling from divine grace.