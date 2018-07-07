Agencies

AUSTRALIA

‘Charlatan’ gets jail term

A man who pretended to be a gynecologist and fertility specialist for a decade was yesterday labeled a “base charlatan” by a Melbourne judge and jailed for more than nine years for assault and fraud. Raffaele di Paolo, 61, performed treatments on 30 women and some men, including conducting insemination procedures and removing semen from testicles with a needle, despite having no professional qualifications, prosecutors said. He was in April convicted of more than 50 offenses at Melbourne clinics from 2005 to 2015. Judge Bill Stuart said at the sentencing hearing that Di Paolo was a “base charlatan” who carried out a “long-term and determined fraud.” “You encouraged false hope, wrongfully touched them and penetrated their bodies, took large sums of their money, scarring them, some perhaps for life,” the Age newspaper quoted Stuart as saying. Stuart sentenced Di Paolo to nine years and six months behind bars. The prosecution had said there was no evidence Di Paolo committed the offenses for sexual gratification.

JAPAN

About 210,000 evacuated

Hundreds of thousands of people were yesterday evacuated from their homes as torrential rain flooded rivers and set off landslides, killing at least four people. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its strongest possible warning about the “historic” rainfall and said that more was set to batter already saturated areas through tomorrow. One part of Honshu had been hit with twice the total amount of rain for a normal July by yesterday morning. At least four people have been killed, one when he was sucked into a drainage pipe and an older woman died after being blown over by powerful wind. About 210,000 people were ordered from their homes due to the danger of further landslides and flooding, nearly half of them in a wide area surrounding Kyoto, the agency said, adding that nearly 2 million more were advised to leave as of yesterday afternoon.

UNITED STATES

Library chides secret censor

A library in Berkley, Michigan, has decried an unidentified censor who concealed DVDs of movies from the racy Fifty Shades series. The library is now openly displaying the R-rated movies, accompanied by a sign that says hiding movies “is not how libraries work.” Librarian Lauren Arnsman told the Detroit Free Press that the three movies had mysteriously disappeared since last year, forcing the library to spend more than US$100 to replace them. Most were found hidden in the building. They have now been placed on a table, along with the movies Jerusalem and Eyes Wide Shut, which had also disappeared. The library did not know who was hiding the DVDs. The Fifty Shades books? They were still on the shelf.