Agencies

JAPAN

Emperor prescribed rest

Emperor Akihito, 84, was advised to rest after feeling nauseous and dizzy early yesterday and canceled or postponed his duties. The Imperial Household Agency said Empress Michiko called the palace doctor early in the morning after finding Akihito sweating profusely. It said his symptoms were caused by cerebral anemia or an insufficient flow of blood to the brain, and the doctor was continuing to monitor his situation.

FRANCE

Manhunt on for escapee

The government yesterday pointed to possible security failings as a manhunt continued for a notorious gangster who used a helicopter to make his second prison break of his career. Redoine Faid was sprung from a prison in Paris on Sunday by two armed accomplices who had hijacked a helicopter from a flight school. The pair forced the instructor to take them to the prison, where they set off smoke bombs before using power tools to break into the visiting room, where Faid was talking to his brother. The helicopter was later found about 60km from the prison, with the pilot, who had been beaten, in a state of shock.

RUSSIA

Protests over pension plan

Opponents of the government’s proposal to raise the eligibility ages for pensions held demonstrations throughout the country on Sunday. The Cabinet sent parliament a proposal last month to gradually bring the pension age for men from 60 to 65 and to increase it from 55 to 63 for women. The average pension is 14,000 rubles (US$230) a month.

UNITED STATES

‘FART’ act reportedly mulled

A report that President Donald Trump is looking to walk away from the WTO and instead adopt a “Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act” (FART) has been greeted with loud amusement on Twitter. Axios reported that it had received a leaked early draft of a bill ordered by Trump, which would see the government take the unlikely step of abandoning WTO rules, allowing him to raise tariffs without the consent of Congress. The bill — the existence of which has not been independently confirmed — would be a dramatic shift in trade policy with wide-reaching impacts, but it was the name of the proposed bill that caught people’s attention. There were debates about whether the name of the act was intentional, while Internet users responded with jokes, memes and even poetry.

UNITED STATES

Trump used as drug brand

Some drug traffickers appear to be using Trump’s image to brand their illegal wares. An Indiana State Police news release about 129 arrests in a series of drug busts includes a photograph of what police describe as “Trump-shaped ecstasy pills.” They are orange and stamped with a face. On the back are the words “great again,” an apparent reference to Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

UNITED KINGDOM

‘Cats’ choreographer dies

Choreographer Gillian Lynne, who was best known for her work on the long-running musicals Cats and Phantom of the Opera, died on Sunday at age 92, her husband said. “She leaves behind a huge legacy & is adored by many,” her husband, actor Peter Land, said on Twitter, paying tribute to his “dearest wife & friend & love for 40 years.” She choreographed more than 50 productions on the West End and Broadway and was the recipient of two Olivier Awards.