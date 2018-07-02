Agencies

INDIA

Forty-four killed in bus crash

At least 44 people were killed in the north yesterday, when a passenger bus crashed into a gorge in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, police said. “Forty-four people have died in the accident. At least three others are injured. The rescue work is still ongoing,” Deepesh Chandra Kala, a disaster-management officer from Pauri Garhwal district, where the accident occurred, told reporters.

CHINA

Collision kills 18 people

Eighteen people were killed and 14 injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck on a highway in a central region, police said on Saturday. The accident took place on Friday evening in Hunan Province. Video from the scene showed the heavily damaged vehicles along the rain-slicked highway. It appeared that one of the vehicles might have crossed a center divider. The accident appeared to be one of the worst in recent months.

NIGERIA

Four die in militant attack

Boko Haram militants killed four people during a raid on a camp for civilians displaced by the Muslim group’s violent insurgency in the country’s troubled northeast, security sources said on Saturday. The assailants entered the camp in the town of Banki near the border with Cameroon on bicycles and on foot on Friday night and opened fire. “Boko Haram terrorists entered Banki IDP [internally displaced people] camp last night and killed four people, injured four others and took supplies away with them,” a military officer in the town told reporters. The shots drew the attention of soldiers and policemen outside the camp, who engaged the militants in an hour-long gun battle, said the officer, who asked not to be named. “Two terrorists were killed in the fight and the rest fled,” he added.

UNITED STATES

Veteran’s account drained

Someone obtained the personal information of a Texas resident who is believed to be the oldest man in the country and used it to drain his bank account. The family of Richard Overton said Social Security and banking account numbers for the 112-year-old Austin man were used to make seven withdrawals over the past several months. His cousin Volma Overton declined to say how much was stolen, but said it was a “significant amount of money.” The money was used to purchase savings bonds, he said. A police report was filed on Friday. The money was separate from a 2015 online campaign that raised more than US$300,000 for Richard Overton, the nation’s oldest World War II veteran who was at Pearl Harbor just after the Japanese attack.

SOUTH KOREA

Maritime channel reopens

North and South Korea yesterday reopened a maritime communication channel, with vessels from the two countries making radio contact for the first time in a decade, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement. A North Korean patrol boat responded immediately when the navy contacted it via an international radio channel at 9am in the western sea, normalizing the maritime communication channel for the first time in 10 years, the ministry said. The move showed the two Koreas were “taking practical steps” to uphold agreements made on April 27 when their leaders decided to defuse military tensions in a gradual manner, an official from the ministry said.