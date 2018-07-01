Agencies

CHINA

Bangladesh to receive help

China is to offer humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh to help shelter and feed hundreds of thousands of Muslim Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) said on Friday. He also told reporters that China hoped repatriation of refugees could begin “as early as possible,” following a meeting with Bangladeshi Minister of Foreign Affairs Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali in Beijing. Ali said the two had “detailed discussions” about the status of the refugees and that he sought China’s support for the “early reparation of these displaced people back to their homeland.”

THAILAND

Cave rescue continues

Rescue teams searching for 12 boys trapped in a waterlogged cave yesterday practiced evacuation and medical procedures, as the search went into the seventh day. There has been no contact with the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their coach since they went into the cave last weekend and were hemmed in by heavy rains that blocked the entrance. The downpours have continued all week, hampering the enormous rescue efforts to find the boys and their 25-year-old coach. Medical teams staged drills to prepare for their possible rescue as worries loomed over how the boys might be pulled out of Tham Luang cave if and when they are found.

UNITED KINGDOM

BBC apologizes over pay

The BBC on Friday announced it had “reached an agreement” with its former China editor Carrie Gracie, who quit in a row over equal pay. The corporation apologized to the journalist after saying it had failed to honor a pledge to pay her in line with its North America editor, and said it had “now put this right” in back pay. Gracie is donating the full, undisclosed amount to the Fawcett Society, a charity that campaigns for gender equality and women’s rights, BBC News reported. She welcomed the settlement, saying it showed that “we can make progress.” Gracie, who returned to the London television newsroom after resigning from her role in China, is to voluntarily take up to six months of unpaid leave to write and speak on China and gender equality, the BBC said.

UNITED STATES

Trump to pick justice July 9

President Donald Trump on Friday said he would announce his nominee to be the next Supreme Court justice on July 9. “I’ve got it narrowed to about five” candidates, including two women, Trump told reporters on Air Force One. Trump said he would not directly probe the candidates about their position on Roe vs Wade.

JAPAN

Private rocket explodes

A rocket developed by a maverick entrepreneur and convicted fraudster exploded shortly after liftoff yesterday in a major blow to his bid to send the nation’s first privately backed rocket into space. Interstellar Technologies, founded by Internet service provider Livedoor’s creator, Takafumi Horie, launched the uncrewed rocket, MOMO-2, at about 5:30am from a site in Taiki, Hokkaido. However, TV footage showed the 10m rocket crashing back down to the launch pad seconds after liftoff and bursting into flames. No injuries were reported. The launch was supposed to send the rocket carrying observational equipment to an altitude of higher than 100km. The failure follows a previous setback in July last year, when engineers lost contact with a rocket about a minute after it launched. Interstellar Technologies said it would continue its rocket development program after analyzing the failure.