THAILAND

Power line aids cave rescue

Electricians extended a power line into a flooded cave in northern Thailand to help the search and rescue efforts for 12 boys and their soccer coach stranded three nights in the sprawling caverns and cut off by rising water. Rescuers led by elite navy divers were forced to suspend their search on Monday night due to flooding, but were to resume yesterday. Officials said the power line would provide lights and ventilation for the rescuers and could help pump out water.

JAPAN

Man stabs policeman

Two people, including a policeman, were killed yesterday in Japan, when a man stabbed the officer and grabbed his gun in a rare violent crime, officials said. The attacker had stabbed the officer with what appeared to be a knife at a police station in central Toyama Prefecture, then grabbed his gun and fled the scene, a police spokesman said. “But police caught the man afterwards,” the spokesman said, adding that the officer, 46-year-old Kenichi Inaizumi, was confirmed dead at a hospital. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga confirmed that two people died in the incident, but the identity of the second victim was not immediately known. Police said the attacker and Shinichi Nakamura, a 69-year-old security guard, were also injured in the incident. According to public broadcaster NHK, the attacker shot Nakamura.

UNITED KINGDOM

Heathrow runway passed

British MPs on Monday overwhelmingly approved long-awaited plans to build a third runway at London’s Heathrow Airport, Europe’s busiest airport, after decades of debate over its potential impact. Lawmakers, by a wide margin of 296 votes, backed expansion proposals agreed earlier this month by Prime Minister Theresa May’s government, overcoming vehement opposition from MPs with constituencies nearby where residents fear increased pollution and noise. The government argues that the ￡14 billion (US$18.5 billion) plan would provide a major boost to Britain’s post-Brexit economy and could create up to 114,000 local jobs by 2030.

UNITED STATES

Bases to house migrants

President Donald Trump’s administration has chosen an army base and an air force base in Texas to house detained migrants swept up in the federal government’s crackdown on illegal immigration, several defense officials said on Monday. The Pentagon had been asked to be prepared to shelter as many as 20,000 unaccompanied children, it said last week. Under the arrangement, the Defense Department would provide the land but the operations would be run by other agencies.

UNITED STATES

Locklear attacks police, EMT

Actress Heather Locklear has been arrested on suspicion of fighting with first responders for the second time this year, authorities said on Monday. Locklear appeared extremely intoxicated when deputies arrived at her Southern California home at about 11pm on Sunday to investigate a dispute between her and either family members or friends, Ventura County Sheriff’s Captain Garo Kuredjian said. Locklear kicked one of the deputies then kicked a paramedic who was called to evaluate her because of her intoxication, Kuredjian said. Locklear was released Monday morning on US$20,000 bail. The 56-year-old was among the biggest television stars of the 1980s and 1990s, with roles on Dynasty, T.J. Hooker and Melrose Place.