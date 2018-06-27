Colombia coca production hits record high: US report

AP, BOGOTA

The amount of land where peasants and drug traffickers harvest the plant used to make cocaine has surged to a record high in Colombia, a White House report said on Monday, a boom that could further test historically close relations with the US.

Annual data for last year says that coca cultivation rose 11 percent to 209,000 hectares, a level unseen in more than two decades of record-keeping and US$10 billion in US counternarcotics work.

Estimated cocaine production increased 19 percent to 921 tonnes.

“[US] President [Donald] Trump’s message to Colombia is clear: The record growth in cocaine production must be reversed,” US Office of National Drug Control Policy Acting Director Jim Carroll said.

Coca production in Colombia has been steadily increasing since 2013, when negotiations with the now demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) got under way.

The FARC had been one of Colombia’s biggest drug trafficking organizations and many had hoped after the signing of the peace accord in 2016 that the nation would put an end to the scourge for good.

Instead, new illegal armed groups have moved into the desolate jungle previously controlled by the rebels and taken control of drug-trafficking routes.

Parts of the peace accord dedicated to eradicating coca and providing poor Colombians who make a living growing coca with a viable alternative also have struggled to get off the ground.

Combined with Colombia’s decision to end aerial spraying of herbicides on illicit crops in 2015 over health concerns, the amount of coca in the countryside continues to grow.

Colombian president-elect Ivan Duque suggested during his campaign that he might bring back aerial spraying, though he provided no details on what a new program might look like.

Colombia is also moving forward with plans to spray crops with drones that can target coca plants from a shorter distance and with greater precision than the planes that previously spread chemicals.

“Whether he’s just going to spray everybody and forget them or follow the blueprint of the peace accord, it’s going to be hard,” said Adam Isacson of the Washington Office on Latin America think tank.

Trump threatened to decertify Colombia last year as a partner in the war on drugs if it failed to reverse the surge in production.

At the time, Colombia had set a goal of eradicating 100,000 hectares through equal parts of forced and voluntary eradication.

Colombia met its forced eradication goal, but came up woefully short in voluntary substitution of other crops.

Despite the eradication efforts, coca production still climbed, though last year’s jump was less than the South American nation has seen in recent years.

“It just goes to show how quickly people are planting and replanting,” Isacson said.

Analysts say improving conditions in Colombia’s rural areas is key to freeing poor farmers from dependence on coca production, but the road has been slow.

Earlier this year, Colombia’s government said that 69,000 families had signed substitution agreements and that 39,000 were receiving payments to help them transition to growing new crops such as cacao and avocado.

They expected those families to have substituted 30,000 hectares by the end of April.

The slow progress has been partially a result of a sluggish government with limited resources to advance an expensive project tied to the controversial peace deal, but experts say Colombia’s substitution plan is also difficult to achieve because it requires peasants to completely eradicate their coca plants before they have become financially secure growing legal, alternative crops.