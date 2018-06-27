Poll says Indian girls most at risk of being trafficked

Thomson Reuters Foundation, LONDON

India, Libya and Myanmar are the world’s most dangerous countries for women exploited by human traffickers and forced to wed, work and sell sex, a poll released yesterday by global experts found.

Nigeria and Russia tied for fourth in the Thomson Reuters Foundation survey of about 550 experts in women’s issues on the worst countries for women when it comes to the trade in humans.

From detention centers in Libya and curses cast by priests in Nigeria, to porous borders in Myanmar, women and girls are increasingly being targeted and trapped by traffickers using a variety of tactics.

Women and girls account for seven in 10 victims of an industry estimated to affect 40 million people worldwide and generate illegal annual profits of US$150 billion for traffickers, says the UN and rights group Walk Free Foundation.

“They are uniquely vulnerable because of their subordinate status economically, socially and culturally,” said Christa Hayden Sharpe from the charity International Justice Mission.

Women and girls in India face the biggest threat from traffickers, because they are still widely considered to be sexual objects and second-class citizens, campaigners said.

About two-thirds of the 15,000 trafficking cases registered by the Indian governement in 2016 involved female victims — nearly half were under 18 — with most sold into sex work or domestic servitude.

“Trafficking is a global issue, but of all the victims I have seen, I have found those from Southeast Asia, mainly India, the most vulnerable,” said Triveni Acharya of the Indian anti-trafficking charity Rescue Foundation.

“Girls continue to be seen as a burden on parents, inferior to boys,” she added, explaining how many rural girls are lured by traffickers who promise jobs or marriages in major cities.

In Libya, which is split between rival governments while ports are mainly controlled by armed groups who smuggle Africans onto boats heading for Europe, many migrants are detained and suffer forced labor, the UN and EU say.

Reports persist of captured migrants being bought and sold in “slave markets,” the UN human rights office said.

“The situation of migrant women and girls traveling through Libya is really dire,” said Hanan Salah, a senior researcher focusing on Libya for Human Rights Watch. “I would say that the majority of them face the risk of ill treatment and abuse.”

Women in Myanmar, in the spotlight after the exodus of 700,000 Rohingya to Bangladesh since insurgent attacks sparked a security crackdown last year, face a different threat from traffickers — being forced into marriages in China.

China is by far the most common destination country for trafficking victims from Myanmar — accounting for two-thirds of the 307 cases investigated by the Burmese government in 2016.

A lack of jobs in Myanmar means that poor girls and women fall prey to traffickers — many of them female — who take them to China under false pretenses as brides for men in a nation with a gender imbalance due to its one-child policy, campaigners say.

Thousands of Nigerian women and girls are lured to Europe each year via Libya, made to perform black magic rituals known as juju, which binds them to their traffickers, before they are forced into sex work in Italy, the UN said.

Yet, the recent order by a traditional ruler in Edo state revoking the voodoo rituals and warning priests who perform them is changing the nature of trafficking in Nigeria, officials say.