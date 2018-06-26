Agencies

INDONESIA

Downed ferry likely located

Indonesia has identified the suspected location of an overcrowded ferry that sank on June 17 in Lake Toba with about 200 people on board, but will need international help to recover the wreck, the chief of the national search and rescue agency said yesterday. An object that was possibly the ferry was at a depth of 490m, the rescue agency said in a statement on Sunday. The search agency chief, Muhammad Syaugi, said in a television interview that divers could reach depths of only 50m in the cold and dark waters. “We will do our best to salvage this wreck,” Syaugi said. “For us, the most important thing is to get as many victims as possible.”

NORTH KOREA

Anti-US rally canceled

North Korea has opted not to hold an “anti-US imperialism” rally marking the anniversary of the start of the Korean War, another sign of detente following the summit between leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump. Fist-pumping, flag-waving and slogan-shouting masses of North Koreans normally join the annual rally that sets off a month of anti-US, Korean War-focused events designed to strengthen nationalism and unity.

VIETNAM

Floods, landslides kill seven

Flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains have killed at least seven people and left 12 missing in northern Vietnam. In the worst hit province of Lai Chau, five people were killed and authorities have been mobilizing forces to search for the 12 missing, the provincial government said in a statement yesterday. Heavy rains are forecast to continue in the region for the next two days.

GREECE

Earthquake hits near Pylos

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake yesterday struck off the coast of southern Greece, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The earthquake hit at a depth of 30km, about 70km southwest of the city of Kalamata, the US Geological Survey said. The epicenter was in the sea off the town of Pylos. “The quake had a long duration and initially we were worried, but right now we have absolute calm,” Pylos Mayor Dimitris Kafantaris told Antenna TV.

FRANCE

Ultra-right suspects detained

Ten people with links to the radical far-right have been arrested by anti-terrorist police in France over an alleged plot to attack Muslims, judicial sources said on Sunday. The suspects had an “ill-defined plan to commit a violent act targeting people of the Muslim faith,” one source close to the probe said. Another source said the gang was looking to hit “targets linked to radical Islam.” France is home to 5.7 million Muslims, a report released by the Pew Research Center at the end of last year showed.

MEXICO

All police in town detained

The whole police force in the town of Ocampo, where a mayoral candidate was slain this week, has been detained for an internal investigation, authorities said on Sunday. “All of them are being interviewed to proceed as due under the law in the event that anyone has taken part in acts that violate the town’s codes,” said the security secretariat in Michoacan state, where the town of about 20,000 people is located. Since the campaign season started in Mexico, which is to conclude with elections on July 1, more than 100 politicians and candidates, mostly local, have been murdered.