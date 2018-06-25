Agencies

UNITED STATES

Zsa Zsa scoops ugly prize

A nine-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of this year’s World’s Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area. Zsa Zsa won the title on Saturday night at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma. The dog’s owner, Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, will receive US$1,500. Brainard found Zsa Zsa on a pet-finding site, according to the contest bio. Dogs in the annual competition, now in its 30th year, included a blackhead-covered Chinese crested-dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.

IRAQ

New coalition formed

Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi and Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr on Saturday said they had agreed to a political coalition amid talks to form a new government after last month’s elections. Al-Sadr’s political bloc won the largest share of seats in parliament, and he had already joined in a coalition with the second-place bloc led by Hadi al-Amiri, a Shiite militia leader backed by Iran. Al-Abadi’s bloc came in third in the polls. The twin coalitions point to a return to a grand Shiite coalition, under the sway of Iran.

MALAYSIA

Anwar hospitalized

Former prime minister Anwar Ibrahim was taken to a hospital late on Saturday after complaining of back and shoulder pain. The 70-year-old was being treated following a trip to Turkey, said Fahmi Fadzil, a spokesman for Anwar’s People’s Justice Party. Anwar’s condition was stable, he said.

SOUTH KOREA

US military readies coffins

The US military has moved 100 wooden coffins to the Demilitarized Zone to prepare for Pyongyang’s returning of the remains of US soldiers who have been missing since the Korean War. Spokesman Colonel Chad Carroll on Saturday said 158 metal transfer cases were also sent to a US air base near Seoul, and would be used to send the remains home. It remains unclear when and how the transfer of remains will occur.

PAKISTAN

Local Taliban choose chief

Taliban militants chose a religious scholar as their new leader in place of Mullah Fazlullah, who ordered the assassination of Malala Yousafzai and was killed earlier this month in a US drone strike. Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, on Saturday said that the executive council of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan appointed Mufti Noor Wali Mahsud as its new chief and Mufti Mazhim, AKA Mufti Hafzullah, as his deputy. It was the group’s first confirmation that Fazlullah had been killed in the drone attack in Afghanistan’s Kunar Province.

MEXICO

Juarez day’s death toll: 14

At least 14 people were killed on Saturday in three shooting incidents in Juarez. In two of the attacks, men who had gathered to watch the World Cup match between Mexico and South Korea were shot by armed gunmen, killing 11 and injuring two. Three people were taken from a party early on Saturday morning and executed. The murders bring to 128 the number of people killed in Juarez this month.