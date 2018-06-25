English cathedrals tap Middle Ages to pull in crowds

The Guardian

For centuries, they have been places of quiet reflection, highbrow music and grayish stone.

However, England’s cathedrals are transforming their genteel image with bright color, noisy processions and drama, reviving long-abandoned practices from the Middle Ages and drawing in the crowds.

Leading the pack in the medieval comeback is St Albans Cathedral in Hertfordshire, which on Saturday attracted thousands to its pilgrimage to mark the feast day of St Alban, the first Christian martyred in Britain.

The Chester mystery plays is to be performed on Wednesday in the nave of Chester Cathedral, the original cycle of 24 plays condensed into one by old soap-opera hands for an 18-day run.

“We have returned to a very visual culture today and medieval practices suit that. And if you have strong medieval roots as so many cathedrals do, you are bound to probe them and revive that heritage,” said St Albans dean Jeffrey John, who created the modern-day pilgrimage.

Medieval pilgrims flocked to St Albans Cathedral — the site of a Benedictine monastery founded by King Offa of Mercia in 793 — because it housed the bones of St Alban until the shrine was dismantled after the Reformation.

Now the cathedral has revived the pilgrimage, which winds its way through the town to tell the 1,700-year-old story of the martyr using 4m-high puppets, made by a company that creates floats for the Notting Hill Carnival.

Chester Cathedral acting dean Jane Brooke agreed with John that medieval practices work in the 21st century because of the dominance of visual culture.

Created for a mostly illiterate population, the mystery plays were first revived for the Festival of Britain and have been performed at intervals since — but have only just been welcomed into the cathedral.

“During the Middle Ages very few people, apart from the priests, knew the Bible story so it was a mystery, hence mystery plays,” Brooke said. “Now they are a way in for people who do not know the Christian story so well today. It is a very big thing for us to have the plays in the cathedral and we are moving times of services to accommodate them.”