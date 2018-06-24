Refugee children in Bangkok, Jakarta vulnerable to trafficking, report says

Thomson Reuters Foundation, BANGKOK

A lack of legal protection is putting refugee children in Bangkok and Jakarta at heightened risk of trafficking and forced labor, campaigners said.

More than 20,000 refugees live in the Thai and Indonesian capitals, many of them children, and neither country is a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, which spells out legal obligations to protect refugees.

That means they are vulnerable to exploitation and abuse and also makes them afraid to report violations for fear of arrest or deportation, Save the Children senior manager Ratirose Supaporn said ahead of the release of a report in Bangkok on Saturday.

“Refugees are vulnerable even before they set off from their home countries, as they are desperate and often depend on an agent who may dupe them,” she said.

“Their insecurity is greater in the host country, where they are often afraid to go out and are vulnerable to being duped or abused. They are usually too afraid to report any of it, particularly children who are especially at risk,” she said.

The Save the Children report comes as the world’s attention is focused on the detention of immigrant children who enter the US illegally with their parents, which has been the subject of widespread criticism.

It said most refugee children in Bangkok and Jakarta do not attend school, and many suffer from illness and mental health issues.

Refugees in the two cities cannot legally work and are eventually repatriated to their country of origin, integrated locally or resettled in a third country, the Save the Children report said.

However, refugee resettlement levels are decreasing globally, which means families have to remain in Indonesia and Thailand for longer periods, increasing their vulnerability, it said.

“They [refugees] run out of money, so children may be pushed into working from a young age, and that also raises the risk of trafficking and sexual exploitation,” Ratirose said.

A record 68 million people have been forced to leave their homes worldwide, figures released by the UN Refugee Agency showed this week.

Children make up more than half of that number, including many who are unaccompanied or separated from their families.

Rohingya children and others living in refugee camps in Thailand are at risk of being trafficked into sex work, activists say.

Thailand has pledged to develop a screening system for refugees to combat trafficking, and to increase their access to education, healthcare and birth registration. It has also pledged to end the detention of refugee children.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo last year signed a decree that recognizes refugees and gives them limited rights.