Agencies

JAPAN

Reprimand sparks furor

A city official has been reprimanded and fined for repeatedly leaving his desk during work hours — but only for about three minutes to buy lunch. The official, who works at the waterworks bureau in Kobe, began his designated lunch break early 26 times over the space of seven months, a city spokesman said. “The lunch break is from noon to 1pm. He left his desk before the break,” the spokesman said yesterday. The official, 64, had half a day’s pay docked as punishment and the bosses called a news conference to apologize. “It’s deeply regrettable that this misconduct took place. We’re sorry,” a bureau official told reporters, bowing deeply. The worker had contravened a public service law stating that officials have to concentrate on their jobs, the bureau said. The news sparked a heated debate on social media, with many defending the official. “It’s sheer madness. It’s crazy. What about leaving your desk to smoke?” one Twitter user wrote. “Is this a bad joke? Does this mean we cannot even go to the bathroom?” another wrote.

UNITED KINGDOM

Fears over beer shortage

No beer at this time of year? A trade group says there is a shortage of carbon dioxide in northern Europe, sparking fears that drinks might lack fizz just as thirsty soccer fans fill pubs for the FIFA World Cup finals. British Soft Drinks Association director-general Gavin Partington said the shortage is due to the closure of several production sites for various reasons, including seasonal maintenance, but industry publication Gasworld said the situation is worse this year because normal maintenance has coincided with technical issues at chemical plants that also produce carbon dioxide. The shortage comes just as the World Cup is getting underway in Russia. The British Beer and Pub Association predicts England fans will drink an extra 14 million pints during the group stages of the tournament.

UNITED KINGDOM

Excretions as accessories

Struggling to make your fashion more personal? No sweat. A London fashion student can help you decorate your attire with crystal accessories formed from your bodily excretions. Royal College of Art graduate Alice Potts showcased her quirky design methods with a pair of ballet shoes adorned with crystals formed from sweat and a fake fur featuring urine-crystals at the college’s annual fashion show. Potts, who has also experimented with blood, believes the odorless, but stomach-turning materials donated to her by fellow students have environmental and health benefits beyond the limitations of traditional plastic or cotton. “Instead of using plastic accessories to maybe embellish garments ... we can start like growing onto our garments these new materials and more natural materials,” she said.

UNITED STATES

Far-right rally planned

The organizer of a far-right rally last year in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned deadly is planning to hold a rally near the White House in Washington on the first anniversary of the event, federal officials said on Wednesday. Jason Kessler filed an application last month and it has been approved to hold what he described as a “white civil rights rally” on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said. Kessler organized the Aug. 12 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville that drew international attention when a suspected white nationalist crashed his car into counterprotesters, killing one woman and injuring others.