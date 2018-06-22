Trump hotel liquor license targeted

AFP, WASHINGTON

Religious leaders and former judges on Wednesday filed a complaint asking Washington authorities to revoke the Trump International Hotel’s liquor license, questioning owner US President Donald Trump’s character and honesty.

“Donald Trump, the true and actual owner of the Trump International Hotel, is not a person of good character,” the complaint to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board said.

Local law requires liquor license holders to be “of good character.”

“Although the board’s ‘good character’ investigations typically occur at the time of license application or renewal, the egregious conduct [of the president] ... necessitate the board’s issuance of an order to show cause at this time,” the complaint said. “The board owes it to the public to investigate the owner’s lack of good character now.”

A board spokeswoman said that the complaint had been received.

Among the signatories are former judges Henry Kennedy Jr and Joan Goldfrank; pastors William Lamar IV, Jennifer Butler and Timothy Tee Boddie; and rabbis Aaron Potek and Jack Moline.

“Donald J. Trump has been lying for years,” the complaint said, citing deceitful statements on the extent of his net worth, conflicts of interest they alleged were “unprecedented” for a US president and his alleged relationship with adult film star Stormy Daniels. “Donald Trump consistently takes advantage of those who are less powerful, a trait of those who lack good character.”

The document cites 16 complaints for sexual assault against Trump and his “many outright racist comments.”

“Although the true and actual owner is the president of the United States, he is subject to the same good character requirement that applies to all other licensees,” the complaint said. “There is no statutory exception for the rich or the powerful.”

Lawyers for Maryland State and Washington have separately accused Trump, in a lawsuit, of accepting illegal payments through the hotel.

A lawyer representing Trump said in court that such payments are perfectly legal, as long as Trump does not offer anything in return.

A ruling in that case is expected by the end of next month.

Upon becoming president in January last year, Trump entrusted his two sons with running his commercial interests, but retained all his shares in the overarching Trump Organization.