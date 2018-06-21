Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Town takes Aborigine’s name

The Melbourne electorate of Batman has been renamed after an Aboriginal activist, following a public campaign to rid it of its ties to a man accused of involvement in the massacre of Aborigines. Batman is now to be called Cooper, after Yorta Yorta activist and leader William Cooper, the Australian Electoral Commission said yesterday. The electorate had been named after Melbourne founder John Batman, who was allegedly involved in massacring Aborigines in Tasmania before journeying to Victoria and attempting to purchase land from the Wurundjeri people. The newly renamed electorate’s parliament member, Ged Kearney, was among those who lobbied for the name to be changed and said she was “absolutely thrilled” at the decision.

YEMEN

Coalition seizes airport

Emitari-backed Yemeni government forces yesterday seized Hodeida International Airport from Houthi rebels, their commander said, in a major step towards retaking the key Red Sea port city. “The airport was completely cleared — thank God — and is under control,” coalition commander Abdul Salaam al-Shehi said in a video posted by the United Arab Emirates’ official WAM news agency. Government forces on Wednesday last week launched an offensive to clear Hodeida of rebel fighters who have held it since 2014, raising UN concerns for vital aid shipments and commercial food imports through the city’s docks.

IVORY COAST

Floods kill 19 in Abidjan

At least 19 people were killed on Tuesday by flooding in Abidjan, after intense rainfall overnight, authorities said. A rushing flood of brown water struck the tropical, lagoon-side city of about 5 million people in the early hours, carrying away cars, destroying homes and leaving hundreds stranded. Nineteen people had died, the government said in a provisional toll posted on its Web site. Another 115 people had been rescued and taken to shelters. “I broke the ceiling and called my neighbor for help. He came to bring the children out of the roof,” said Kadidiatou Diallo, standing in the ruined bedroom of her home in the Palmeraie District.

UNITED STATES

Pearl Harbor survivor saluted

More than 500 sailors saluted Pearl Harbor survivor Ray Emory as he visited the storied naval base in Hawaii for what could be the last time. The 97-year-old lived through the early morning Japanese aerial bombing, but never forgot those who did not. He spent the past few decades doggedly pushing for the remains of those buried as unknowns to be dug up, identified and returned to their families. Emory had expected to spend a quiet few minutes at the same pier where his ship was moored during the attack nearly 80 years ago, but instead, sailors lined their ship decks and shouted a cheer of “Hip, Hip, Hooray!”

UNITED STATES

Synthetic virus warning raised

The rapid rise of synthetic biology, a futuristic field of science that seeks to master the machinery of life, has raised the risk of a new generation of bioweapons, a major US report said. Today, the genetic code of almost any mammalian virus can be found online and synthesized. “The technology to do this is available now,” report committee chair and University of Michigan microbiology and immunology professor Michael Imperiale said. “It requires some expertise, but it’s something that’s relatively easy to do, and that is why it tops the list.”