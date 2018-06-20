Agencies

AFGHANISTAN

Taliban assault kills four

At least four security forces were killed when Taliban fighters targeted army and local police checkpoints in northern Kunduz Province, an Afghan official said. Six other security personnel were wounded in the attack yesterday morning in Dashti Archi district, said Nematullah Temori, spokesman for the provincial governor. Seven of the insurgents were killed and five others wounded in the battle, he added. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Kunduz, but Taliban are active in Kunduz and have repeatedly claimed attacks against Afghan security forces there. The attack happened after the Eid al-Fitr ceasefire. The government had offered to extend the ceasefire for another 10 days, but the Taliban on Sunday announced that they would resume their attacks.

SOUTH KOREA

Drills suspended to aid talks

A joint military exercise scheduled with the US was suspended to support ongoing talks both countries have with North Korea, South Korea said. The South Korean government believes that the decision would help maintain momentum in the talks, South Korean Ministry of National Defense spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo said yesterday. She spoke after the US and South Korea announced that the Ulchi Freedom Guardian drills slated for August had been called off. The announcement was widely anticipated following US President Donald Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last week. Trump said after the summit that he would suspend the US military’s “war games” with South Korea unless the talks on ending North Korea’s nuclear weapons program break down. His statement appeared to catch both South Korea and the Pentagon by surprise.

INDIA

Cheaters on test arrested

Police in northern India have broken up a series of scams that used professional test takers and high-tech listening devices to help applicants pass a two-day test to become police constables. The Uttar Pradesh state Special Task Force made 19 arrests on Monday, police officials said. Testing to become constables — low-level Indian police officers — began yesterday. Those arrested included so-called “solvers” — people paid to take a test for someone else — and agents who represent them. Police also seized small listening devices, designed to be worn inside the ear, so that answers could be dictated to test takers. Cheating is rampant in Indian exams, and police have stepped up enforcement in recent years to try to lessen the problem.

PHILIPPINES

Chief justice’s ouster upheld

The Philippine Supreme Court has upheld the expulsion of its chief justice, the authoritarian president’s highest-ranking critic, in a final ruling that critics warned is unconstitutional and threatens judicial independence and the country’s fragile democracy. Justices yesterday voted 8-6 to uphold their May 11 decision to oust Maria Lourdes Sereno from the 15-member high court and deny her appeal, court spokesman Theodore Te said. The government’s solicitor-general had asked the court to boot her out for allegedly failing to file some of her past asset disclosures, a charge that she denies. Sereno’s expulsion cut short a separate congressional impeachment attempt against her. The former law professor argues that the government petition to oust her violates the constitution, which stipulates that justices like her can be removed only by congressional impeachment.