Trump orders new US ‘space force’

The Guardian, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would direct the Pentagon to create a “space force” as a new branch of the US military to shore up US dominance in space.

Trump said that the plan will ensure that the US, which plans a return to the moon and a mission to Mars, stays ahead of China and Russia in any new space race.

However, it is likely to raise fears over the militarization of space and prompted a slew of Twitter parodies featuring Star Trek and Star Wars.

“Very importantly, I’m hereby directing the Department of Defense and Pentagon to immediately begin the process necessary to establish a space force as the sixth branch of the armed forces,” Trump said at the White House at the third meeting of the National Space Council, revived after a quarter of a century.

“That’s a big statement. We are going to have the air force and we are going to have the space force — separate but equal. It is going to be something so important.”

Trump asked General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to carry out the assignment and Dunford replied: “We got it.”

“Let’s go get it, general. But that’s the importance that we give it. We’re going to have the space force,” Trump added.