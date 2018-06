‘We don’t share certain values,’ French government spokesman says of the US

Reuters, PARIS

Europe and the US do not share the same values, France’s government spokesman said yesterday as outrage grows over the policy of US President Donald Trump’s administration of separating immigrant parents and children arriving over the border from Mexico.

The EU faces its own crisis over how to handle a years-long influx of migrants fleeing conflict in Africa and the Middle East and the prime minister’s spokesman, Benjamin Griveaux, said he did not want to see what is happening in the US occur in Europe.

“We do not share the same model of civilization, clearly we don’t share certain values,” Griveaux told France 2 television.

The furor over the detained children stems Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, in which migrants apprehended entering the US illegally are criminally charged.

Parents who are referred by border guards for prosecutions are held in federal jail, while their children are sent to separate detention facilities, some in remote locations.

Video footage released by the government showed migrant children held in wire cages, sitting on concrete floors. US Democrats blasted the treatment as “barbaric,” and even some conservative commentators have expressed alarm.

“These images are shocking,” Griveaux said.

Trump administration officials say the tough approach is necessary to secure the border and deter illegal immigration.

Europe’s migration crisis has increasingly defined regional politics. In Italy an anti-establishment government now holds power, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition is fighting for survival over the migration issue.

Trump on Monday sought to exploit the political uncertainty in Germany, sending a tweet full of inaccuracies deriding the country, a highly unusual attack on an ally.

“Crime in Germany is way up,” he wrote in the tweet, although crime statistics show that is false.

“Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture!” Trump added, despite no evidence that European culture has been “strongly and violently” changed by migration.