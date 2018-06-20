North Korea’s Kim makes two-day outing to Beijing

AFP, BEIJING

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is making a two-day visit to Beijing, Chinese state media reported yesterday, a week after his unprecedented summit with US President Donald Trump.

The outing comes as China has sought to strengthen its role as a mediator between the US and North Korea, where Beijing claims compelling security and economic interests.

Dozens of security vans, police cars and armored vehicles lined streets around Beijing’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse yesterday afternoon, where Kim had stayed on his previous visit.

The leader, who is believed to have landed in the Chinese capital yesterday morning, was expected to head to the Great Hall of the People to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

Chinese state broadcaster China Central Television reported that the North Korean autocrat would be in Beijing through today.

The trip is Kim’s third to China since March, when he made his inaugural foreign trip as leader.

In addition to discussing last week’s summit, Kim is expected to ask China to help him in efforts to seek relief from economic sanctions in return for his pledge to denuclearize, Japan’s Nikkei business daily said in a dispatch from Beijing.

Following the historic US-North Korea summit in Singapore a week ago, China said the UN Security Council should consider easing the economic punishment of its Cold War-era ally.

China might not have been at the table for the historic summit in Singapore, but it retains a strong influence behind the scenes.

In a joint statement following the Singapore summit, Kim pledged to “work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

Trump hailed this as a concession, but critics said the stock phrase long used by Pyongyang stopped short of longstanding US demands for North Korea to give up its atomic arsenal in a “verifiable” and “irreversible” way.

It is now urgent for Xi and Kim to discuss how North Korea will work toward meeting US demands, Beijing-based international relations commentator Hua Po (華頗) said.

“There might be differences ahead between the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] and the US in regards to denuclearization, because the US wants irreversible and verifiable denuclearization. It might be difficult for Kim Jong-un to accept,” Hua said. “Therefore, both China and the DPRK want to strengthen communication and form an overall strategy to deal with the United States going forward.”