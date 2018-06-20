Beijing pledges over US$100m in aid to Cambodia

Reuters, PHNOM PENH

China has granted more than US$100 million in military aid to Cambodia, the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense said yesterday, highlighting the strong ties between Beijing and a government that critics accuse of destroying democracy ahead of an election next month.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s ruling party is expected to easily win the general election on July 29 as the Supreme Court dissolved the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) in November at the government’s request.

The military aid was offered by Chinese Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe (魏鳳和), who is in Phnom Penh to attend a China-Cambodia military exhibition.

Cambodian Ministry of National Defense spokesman Chhum Sucheat said that Wei “pledged more than US$100 million grant” to be used for whatever Phnom Penh required, and that the Chinese and Cambodian armies would conduct joint exercises, dubbed “Dragon Gold,” again next year.

“He didn’t specify what we can buy, just for use for any necessary need,” the spokesman said.

China is Cambodia’s biggest aid donor and its backing has bolstered Hun Sen, who has ruled the country for 33 years.

The ban on Cambodia’s opposition was condemned by the US, the EU and other nations.

Hun Sen has accused the US of supporting the CNRP of staging a “color revolution” to overthrow his government.

Cambodia suspended joint military exercises with the US indefinitely, but has held joint military drills with China twice since 2016.