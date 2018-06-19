Scientists scramble to stop bananas being killed off

The Guardian

A British company has joined the race to develop a banana variety resistant to diseases and climatic changes that threaten to disrupt the availability of the country’s favorite fruit — or even kill it off altogether.

The UK alone consumes more than 5 billion bananas a year, while the fruit is a staple food in many poor countries and accounts for an export industry worth US$13 billion a year, but the global supply chain is threatened by a virulent disease that has been attacking plantations in Australia, Southeast Asia and parts of Africa and the Middle East.

As experts warn the fungus known as “fusarium wilt” or Panama disease, could spread to Latin America, from where the majority of bananas are exported, scientists are scrambling to create a more robust variety that could help sustain the crop.

A single type of banana, called the Cavendish, accounts for 99.9 percent of bananas traded globally. It replaced a tastier variety wiped out by disease in the 1950s.

Now researchers at the Norwich-based startup Tropic Biosciences are using gene editing techniques to develop a more resilient version of the Cavendish after securing US$10 million from investors.

“In the developed world we tend to take bananas for granted. A banana found in your local supermarket grown in Costa Rica and shipped to the UK probably costs less than an apple grown 20 miles away,” said Gilad Gershno, the company’s chief executive.

“If you look at the broader consumption on top of exports, the banana industry is worth a massive US$30 billion a year. However, people have been getting increasingly worried because the plant is heavily cloned, so if you have a disease that can kill one tree, it can potentially wipe out the entire industry,” he said.

Tropic Biosciences, which has 17 employees and is also developing a coffee bean that is naturally decaffeinated, has already conducted successful gene editing on a banana cell which can be grown into a full plant.

Eyal Maori, the chief scientific officer who cofounded the startup with Gershno, said: “It is just a matter of time before the fusarium wilt disease reaches Central and South America, which is why there is an urgent need to develop a resistant banana.”

Maori, who revealed preliminary results had been encouraging, said the new funding would be used to start field trials in Central America, the Philippines and Turkey over the next year.

“It is not just about disease resistance but also about easing the environmental burden. The new variety will mean the need for less fungicides and higher yields for farmers. The trials should show the plants can perform well in real world conditions and demonstrate value to the growers,” Gershno said.

They hope their product might be of commercial value to farmers like Agnes Dzenje and her family, whose crops have been affected by another disease, banana bunchy top disease.

Dzenje, 75, resides in the Malawian village of Kankhomba, a predominantly agricultural area where banana infection has brought devastation to those who have relied on the crop for their livelihood.

She began banana farming at the age of 18.

“My parents paid for my primary school using the money realized from selling banana fruits. I would help around the farm sometimes and that’s when I learnt more about farming,” Dzenje said.

She later paid her own children’s school fees, improved their diet and supported the family with the money she made from banana farming, but in 2010, she spotted that something was wrong.