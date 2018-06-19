Gay marriage lawyer finds unlikely ally in Duterte

The Guardian, MANILA

In the Philippines, where Catholicism is dominant and divorce is still illegal, a young atheist and openly gay lawyer is leading a historic fight for same-sex marriage.

Jesus Falcis, 31, is to face the Philippine Supreme Court today to argue that a law limiting marriage to a man and a woman violates the 1987 Philippine constitution, which he said does not make gender specifications on who can be married.

“I took up law to change the law. As a gay person, as a member of the minority I want to challenge laws that discriminate against LGBT [lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender] people and advocate for laws that would help us,” he said.

Falcis has found an unlikely ally in his fight in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Falcis has been a vocal critic of Duterte’s bloody anti-drug campaign and the ousting of Philippine Supreme Court chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

However, on this issue, he and Duterte agree.

“I support same-sex marriage,” Duterte said in a speech at an LGBT event in his hometown, Davao City, in December last year. “The problem is we’ll have to change the law. But we can change the law.”

It is thought that Duterte’s support for gay marriage is in part inspired by his antagonistic relationship with the church. He habitually attacks the bishops in his speeches and likes to distribute a book exposing sexual abuse and corruption in the church.

Falcis filed his petition in 2015 arguing for same-sex couples to be granted legal rights including visitation and custody rights, property and rights of inheritance.

It is difficult to predict which way the supreme court will rule on the petition, but attention for the cause is a big win for the LGBT community, said University of the Philippines constitutional law professor Antonio La Vina.

La Vina said the supreme court could have easily dismissed the petition procedurally, because there is no urgency in the situation of Falcis, who does not have a partner he wants to marry.

“The court is intrigued by the questions being raised in this case. They want to listen,” La Vina said. “I actually thought they would have dismissed the petition on procedural grounds. It means they are open to the substance of the case.”

Oral arguments are held only for high-profile issues.

La Vina said it should be seen as an opportunity to change minds and present an option for a more inclusive meaning of marriage.

“It’s historic. They actually get the chance to be heard. Change always starts with you getting a seat at the table. The oral arguments are akin to a seat at the table. They are given a chance to defend their position,” he said.

A number of gay couples who attempted but failed to get marriage licenses have also filed a supreme court petition to bolster Falcis’ petition.

The petition has encountered strong opposition from the church.

The Phillipines has the largest number of Catholics of any country in Asia — 74 million as of 2010, or about 80 percent of the population — and church opinion looms large over issues such as same-sex marriage.

The Philippines is the only country other than the Vatican that still bans divorce.

“It’s natural law. Families may only be formed by a man and a woman. What is the purpose of marriage? It’s openness to life and procreation,” Manila Auxillary Bishop Broderick Pabillo said, echoing a pastoral letter the church released in 2015 after the petition was filed.