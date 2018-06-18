Agencies

UKRAINE

Arrests during pride parade

Police yesterday said they had detained 56 far-right activists who tried to disrupt a gay pride march in central Kiev, which saw about 5,000 people take part amid a security presence by about 5,000 officers. About 150 members of a far-right group blocked the planned route of the march before it began, with several of them throwing gas canisters at police. Five officers had to seek medical treatment. The march later took place without incident, with US Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and European Parliament lawmaker Rebecca Harms among those at the front of the march. Not only the far-right activists came to protest against the march, but also people who said they were defenders of “traditional family values.”

AUSTRIA

Uproar over German spying

The government on Saturday demanded clarification from Germany of reports that its spy agency snooped for several years on nearly 2,000 targets locally, including companies and ministries. “Spying among friendly states is not just unusual and unwanted. It is unacceptable,” President Alexander Van der Bellen said in response to reports in the Der Standard newspaper and Profil magazine about a list of alleged targets of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) between 1999 and 2006. It reportedly included most major companies and banks in Austria, as well as phone numbers at the chancellery and various ministries in Vienna. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said German authorities have been contacted and asked who was spied on and when the surveillance ended. Armin Schuster, the chairman of the German parliament committee that oversees the intelligence service, told the Funke newspaper group that his panel is already looking into whether the allegations are new or part of what was already known in 2015, when the BND faced allegations that it might have helped the US spy on Europeans.

MEXICO

Six police officers slain

Six police officers were shot dead late on Friday in Puebla state by suspected fuel thieves. Puebla state Security Secretary Jesus Morales said police had arrested two suspects. A vehicle carrying natural gas was recovered from the area near where the officers were killed.

UNITED STATES

Tesla car shoots flames

Actor Mary McCormack has shared video of her husband’s Tesla car shooting flames while in southern California traffic. McCormack said in an accompanying tweet on Friday that there the incident was “out of the blue,” but no one was hurt. Tesla called the incident “an extraordinarily unusual occurrence” and said it was investigating. McCormack is married to director Michael Morris.

UNITED STATES

‘Jeopardy’ winner in trouble

A seven-time Jeopardy! winner who taught history at a small Michigan college faces up to five years in prison for sneaking into the e-mail accounts of other professors, administrators and students. Stephanie Jass, who taught at Adrian College, on Wednesday pleaded guilty in Lenawee Circuit Court to a charge of unauthorized computer access. Authorities said Jass logged into other people’s e-mail accounts over a four-day period last year after the college reset everyone’s passwords and assigned everyone the same temporary password. Jass, 48, who appeared on the television show in 2012, was later fired.

AFGHANISTAN

Bombing kills 36 Taliban

The death toll from a suicide bombing on Saturday against a gathering of Taliban fighters celebrating an Eid al-Fitr ceasefire has risen to 36, an official said. Nangarhar Province Health Department Director Najibullah Kamawal said that another 65 people were wounded in the attack. The bomber targeted a gathering of fighters who were celebrating a three-day truce coinciding with the holiday marking the end of Ramadan. No one immediately claimed the attack, but it was likely carried out by the Islamic State group, which was not included in the ceasefire and has clashed with the Taliban in the past. After the attack, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced a nine-day extension of the ceasefire.